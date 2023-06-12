Aluminum Composite Panels Market Size is projected to reach USD 14.33 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An aluminum composite panel (ACP) is a flat panel made from two sheets of aluminum alloy bonded to a non-aluminum core to produce a composite. It is utilized as building cladding or facade material and insulation. The market for aluminum composite panels is anticipated to have significant growth due to the rapid expansion of the building and construction industries, supported by government initiatives. Environmentally friendly aluminum composite panels are widely used in the construction industry for cladding and insulation purposes in commercial and residential buildings, including airports and grocery stores. They are also often utilized for generating fake ceiling partitions, container construction, and other architectural applications. In addition, the flexibility, durability, and high resistance to fire and frost of aluminum composite panels make them the ideal material for contractors and developers.





Eco-friendly Construction Drives the Market

Aluminum is recognized to have a recyclable core in addition to being the most abundant metal on the planet. ACP sheets are environmentally friendly and sustainable. The scrap ACP sheets are taken to a manufacturing plant, where they are recycled into new sheets, preventing the material from ending up in a landfill. Due to the eco-friendly characteristics of these materials, it is projected that the rising popularity of green buildings will enhance demand for these products. The structure and building are governed by a number of laws and safety requirements, such as LEED and British Safety Standards, which also facilitate the installation of ACPs. ACPs are one of the promising materials for the modern construction industry due to their high tensile strength and lighter overall building structure weight.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 14.33 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 7.93 Billion CAGR 6.8% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Coating Base, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd (Taiwan), American Building Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Alcoa Inc. (U.S.), Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd (China), Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc. (Japan), Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Guangzhou Xinghe ACP Co., Ltd. (China), and Msenco Metal Co., Ltd. (China). Key Market Opportunities Repairing Costs Key Market Drivers Eco-friendly Construction

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the global aluminum composite panels market during the forecasted period, backed by rapid economic recovery and technological advancements. A rise in North American buyers of luxury vehicles is also anticipated to contribute to the region's growing momentum. It is projected that a rise in the number of sustainable structures in the region will move the industry forward. Increasing government programs and efforts to modernize North American infrastructure contribute to the region's growth. In addition, the increased use of panels for decorative and cladding applications to comply with evolving energy and construction laws is expected to contribute to the growth. Increased production of electric and hybrid vehicles in North America will also contribute positively to market expansion.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the aluminum composite panels market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market growth is driven by rising vehicle production and demand from developing nations like as China and India. Increasing population and domestic production in India and China also contribute to the growing momentum in the region. Large-scale investments in hotels by the tourism departments of ASEAN nations offer tremendous growth potential for the market because of the aesthetic use of ACPs in hotel interior decoration. The construction industry is essential to China's continued economic expansion. In order to foster economic expansion, the Indian government places a significant focus on infrastructure development. Increasing investments in the residential and commercial sectors, as well as strategic measures by the Indian government, are anticipated to promote the country's construction industry, hence driving the ACP market in India.

Europe is anticipated to hold a significant market share during the anticipated period due to the region's rapidly expanding automotive industry. In addition, the trend toward lightweight material solutions in the transportation industry will continue to strengthen and contribute positively to market success. Automobile sales in Russia, Germany, and Italy support the market. Automobile panels can function as sound absorbers and aesthetic padding. The European construction industry is rising rapidly as a result of lower borrowing rates, sustained economic growth, and pent-up demand. Both new and renovated residential, non-residential, and civil engineering sectors contribute to Europe's growth.

Latin America is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecasted period, owing to the increasing production and sales of automobiles and government initiatives promoting the rapid development of the automotive industry, especially in Brazil. The Middle East and Africa region are slated to register a steady growth rate. Numerous residential and commercial projects are being initiated in Saudi Arabia, which is likely to expand construction activity in the country.

Key Highlights

The global aluminum composite panels market size is projected to reach USD 14.33 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 14.33 billion by 2031, growing with a during the forecast period (2023–2031). On the basis of type , the market can be segmented into fire-resistant, anti-static, and anti-bacterial. The fire-resistant segment is registering strong demand and is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

, the market can be segmented into fire-resistant, anti-static, and anti-bacterial. The fire-resistant segment is registering strong demand and is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. Based on the coating base , the market can be segmented into polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) and polyethylene (PE). The polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) segment is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period.

, the market can be segmented into polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) and polyethylene (PE). The polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) segment is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period. On the basis of application , the market can be segmented into automotive, building & construction, advertising boards, and others. The building and construction segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share.

, the market can be segmented into automotive, building & construction, advertising boards, and others. The building and construction segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Some of the noteworthy players identified in the aluminum composite panels market are

Alumax Industrial Co. Ltd (Taiwan) American Building Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Alcoa Inc. (U.S.) Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co. Ltd (China) Mitsubishi Plastics Inc. (Japan) Jyi Shyang Industrial Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Guangzhou Xinghe ACP Co. Ltd. (China) Msenco Metal Co., Ltd. (China).





Aluminum Composite Panels Market: Segmentation

By Type

Fire Resistant

Anti-Static

Anti-Bacterial

By Coating Base

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Polyethylene (PE)

By Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Advertising Boards

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In October 2022, Aludecor, the leading manufacturer of Aluminium Composite Panels in India, inaugurated its third manufacturing facility in Haridwar, becoming the country's largest ACP manufacturer. Aludecor is now equipped with a coil coating capability of 22,000 metric tonnes per year for its three manufacturing facilities in Haridwar. In addition to being the first company in the ACP category to introduce India's first coil coating line in 2006, Aludecor has the greatest coil coating capacity in India.

In January 2021, Alucopanel, a UAE-based Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) manufacturer, announced the launch of the region's first government-approved A1 non-combustible grade ACP, which is recommended for construction projects requiring a very high level of fire protection, such as high-rise buildings, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls. Due to the revolutionary A1 core technology, Alucopanel A1 won't contribute to flames in the event of a fire in any building.





News Media

Increasing Competitiveness Among End-Use Industries to Propel the Application of Aluminum Composite Panels in Advertisement Boards

Global Aluminum Flat Products Market Ascends at a Noteworthy CAGR of 4.65%

Global Aluminum Parts Gravity Die Casting Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 4.92%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market : Information by Application (Pipes and Fittings, Films and Sheets), End-User Industry (Oil and Gas, Electrical), and Regions—Forecast till 2031

Aluminum Market : Information by Processing Type (Castings, Extrusion, Forgings, Pigments & Powders), End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Aluminum Extrusion Market : Information by Product (Mill-Finished, Anodized, Powder Coated), End-User (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics), and Region — Forecast till 2030





