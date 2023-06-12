BairesDev Named one of 2023's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Clutch

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a leading nearshore software solutions company, announced its recognition among one of the 100 fastest-growing companies for 2023 on Clutch, a global marketplace for B2B service providers. This achievement reinforces BairesDev's consistent growth from 2021 to 2022. The company's position as a prominent player in the industry is further solidified, with an average annual revenue growth rate of 86% over the past four years.



This recognition by Clutch was based on evaluating BairesDev's verified financial data and stood out among numerous competitors. BairesDev's rapid growth is accompanied by its customer satisfaction scores. The company has an average customer satisfaction rating of 9.1 out of 10 and a 4.9 out of 5 average review rating on Clutch.

"We are honored to be acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing companies," expressed Nacho de Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "This achievement is a testament to our hard work, dedication, and expertise, as well as the trust bestowed upon us by our clients. Having completed over 1,600 projects throughout our journey, we remain committed to delivering exceptional results."

Clutch's CEO, Sonny Ganguly, adds, "We are excited to showcase the incredible growth and success of the fastest-growing companies on our platform. Service providers are instrumental in driving the global economy and significantly contribute to the advancement of their clients. Featuring these high-growth companies allows us to support Clutch users looking for services by connecting them with the right service providers to achieve their goals."

In 2023, BairesDev received three customer satisfaction accolades from reputable organizations, including the Stevie and Customer Service Awards. Most recently, it was included among the finalists for Best Customer Experience by the Digital Transformation Awards for its personalized Customer Journey.

BairesDev's clients, which include renowned names like Google, Rolls-Royce, and Johnson & Johnson, further underscore its reputation and credibility in the market.

To gain further insights about BairesDev, visit their Clutch profile at clutch.co/profile/bairesdev .

About BairesDev

BairesDev® provides on-demand nearshore outsourced software development services through skilled technology teams to some of the world's largest and best-known companies, such as Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, HP, and KKR. BairesDev's 4,000-plus professionals work remotely from over 50 countries worldwide to accelerate businesses in over 100 industries.

Join BairesDev's team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com . Or, propose a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral