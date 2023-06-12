New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rechargeable Poly Lithium-Ion Battery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466667/?utm_source=GNW

The global rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow from $135.49 billion in 2022 to $144.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market is expected to reach $185.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.54%.



The rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market consists of sales of rechargeable poly lithium-ion batteries that are assembled, packaged, flat, pouch-like shape, and cylindrical shaped.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery refers to a type of rechargeable battery that uses lithium as one of its electrodes and solid polymer as its electrolyte as in lithium-ion batteries.These batteries have a larger energy density and can be charged and discharged several times before losing their ability to hold a charge.



It is commonly used in mobile devices, power banks, laptops, small media players, and other wireless gadgets.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of rechargeable poly lithium-ion batteries are cylindrical and prismatic.A cylindrical rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery refers to a form of a lithium-ion battery having a cylindrical shape that is packaged in a metal container and these batteries are used in laptops, power tools, portable electronics, electric vehicles, and others.



The major components of these batteries are cathode, anode, electrolytic solution, and others, and are applied in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, power, industrial, and other applications.



Increasing the sales of electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market going forward.An electric vehicle (EV) refers to a vehicle with an electric motor that can take power from a battery and can be charged from an external source.



Rechargeable poly lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles as a fuel source for their running due to their higher energy density, lightweight, and safety as it does not use a liquid electrolyte. For instance, in 2022, according to a report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization that provides policy recommendations, analysis and data on the entire global energy sector, electric vehicle sales doubled in 2021 compared to 2020 and reached 6.6 million sales. In 2021, the sales proportion of electric vehicles climbed by 4 percentage points. Therefore, an increase in the sales of electric vehicles will drive the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market.Major companies operating in the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market are focusing on developing new innovative polymer materials to improve polymer electrolyte function in the batteries.



For instance, in October 2022, Nuvvon, a US-based nanotechnology research company developed solid polymer electrolytes for better ionic conductivity in batteries at room temperature. Nuvvon’s polymer electrolytes consist of dry, and no ceramic nanoparticles which can tolerate high temperatures (>100oC) without mechanical degradation and exhibit strong ionic conductivity across a wide temperature range (2.2*10-4 S/cm at 0oC, 4.6*10-3 S/cm at 25oC, and 6.6*10-3 S/cm at 80oC). Additionally, it also enables entirely solid-state pouch cells to function across a large temperature range without the need for external cooling, heating, or pressure systems.



In November 2021, Tesla Inc. a US-based automotive company acquired SiILion Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Tesla aims to add SilLion’s new patented polymer lithium-ion technology that uses a conductive polymer membrane coated over the active material particles to deliver high-energy batteries. SiILion, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries.



The countries covered in the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market statistics, including rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market share, detailed rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market segments, market trends and opportunities.

