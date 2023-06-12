New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Axial Flow Pump Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466659/?utm_source=GNW

The global axial flow pump market is expected to grow from $31.36 billion in 2022 to $32.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.89%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The axial flow pump market is expected to reach $38.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.29%.



The axial flow pump market consists of sales of the frame, the floating platform, the engine, the gearbox, the drive shaft, and the propeller.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Axial flow pumps, often known as propeller pumps, employ centrifugal force to transfer liquid through an impeller, which generates pump pressure by utilizing fluid momentum and velocity. It is commonly used in dewatering, irrigation process, and fluid circulation in sewage digesters, power plants, and evaporators where high discharge/flow rate and low pressure is required.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the axial flow pump market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of axial flow pumps are horizontal and vertical.Horizontal axial flow pump refers to a form of axial flow pump in which the rotational axis is horizontal and it is commonly employed in irrigation, flood control, and drainage applications that demand a high flow rate with a low head.



The major application includes water treatment, irrigation, evaporators, and other in various end-user industries such as chemical, municipal, pulp and paper, agriculture, food and beverage, and others.



The rising demand for freshwater is significantly contributing to the growth of the axial flow pump market going forward.Axial flow pumps are used in moving or pumping large volumes of liquid in lesser time from freshwater sources such as rivers, lakes, and wells to treatment plants, irrigation, flood control, and drainage applications at high pressure or the lifting of fluid over a large vertical distance in lesser time by minimizing the turbulence.



For instance, in 2023, according to a report published by the Guardian a UK-based daily newspaper company, the demand for freshwater is anticipated to surpass supply by 40% by the end of 2030. Therefore, the rising demand for freshwater will drive the axial flow pump market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the axial flow pump market.Major companies operating in the axial flow pump market are focusing on developing new axial flow pump offerings with more corrosion resistance and durability.



For instance, in February 2020, Weir Minerals, a UK-based machinery industry company launched Lewis VL axial flow pump to offer unmatched pump performance and outstanding wear life.The new Lewis® VL Axial Flow Pump is built tough for use in corrosive, high-temperature chemical processing applications like evaporator and crystallizer circulation.



Its innovative design is highly adaptable and can be tailored to a wide range of industrial applications, while its low component count allows for faster and easier service.



In October 2022, Baker Hughes, a US-based oil field services company acquired AccessESP LLC for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition enables Baker Hughes to set up its equipment for its oil field services and offer oil field equipment products to strengthen its position in the market.



AccessESP LLC is a US-based oil field equipment company that also manufactures axial flow pumps.



The countries covered in the axial flow pump market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



