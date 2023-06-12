New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geocells Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466658/?utm_source=GNW





The global geocells market is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2022 to $1.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The geocells market is expected to reach $2.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.30%.



The geocells market consists of sales of geonets, geomembranes, and prefabricated vertical drains.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Geocell refers to a rigid geosynthetic material that has a desired restricting effect and is made up of precisely blended cells with 3D honeycomb patterns made of synthetic strips connected by extrusion, adhesion, or other means in a regular open network.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the geocells market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of geocells are high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, and others.High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is one of the most adaptable plastic materials available and is used for its exceptional tensile strength and high strength-to-density ratio.



These are available in perforated and non-perforated designs and are used for load support, slope, and channel protection, retention of walls, and other applications.



The growing construction projects is expected to propel the growth of the geocells market going forward.Construction projects refer to the systematic process of constructing, repairing, refurbishing, retrofitting, or adapting a building, or other built asset such as a tunnel or bridge.



In construction projects, geocells are projected to be important to protect channels, maintain soil, and decrease floods. For instance, in March 2023, according to Zippia, a US-based technology, information, and internet company, in January 2023, 1.4 million new construction projects were completed, which is a 12.8% increase, compared to January 2022. Therefore, the growing construction projects is driving the growth of the geocells market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the geocell market.Companies operating in the geocells market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, Presto Geosystems, a US-based real estate builder, and construction company launched ATRA wall key technology.ATRA wall key is the quickest and easiest way to join the GEOWEB Retaining Wall parts.



The wall keys are the only geocell connector especially made for use in exposed wall face applications that are made of inactive, chemically inactive high-density polyethylene and offer a more stable and long-lasting mechanical connection than bolts or zip ties.



In April 2021, Solmax, a Canada-based geosynthetics, geotextiles, and civil engineering company acquired TenCate Geosynthetics for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Solmax strengthens its position as a global industry leader by expanding the usage of its products in hydraulic, civil engineering, and environmental works.



This acquisition is a pivotal moment in the history of geosynthetic producers that provide lesser-known engineered goods crucial to constructing infrastructure and conserving the environment. TenCate Geosynthetics is a US-based roadway, engineered structures, and construction company operating in the geocell market.



The countries covered in the geocells market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The geocells market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides geocells market statistics, including the geocells industry’s global market size, regional shares, competitors with a geocells market share, detailed geocells market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the geocells industry. This geocells market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

