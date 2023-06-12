BOUYGUES: Disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 June 2023.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 05 June 2023 FR0000120503 30,000 30.4939 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 06 June 2023 FR0000120503 30,000 30.0720 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 07 June 2023 FR0000120503 30,000 30.2370 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 08 June 2023 FR0000120503 45,982 30.4082 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 09 June 2023 FR0000120503 14,018 30.3772 XPAR

