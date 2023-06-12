BOUYGUES: Disclosure of trading in own shares

| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 June 2023.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 05 June 2023 FR0000120503 30,000 30.4939 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 06 June 2023 FR0000120503 30,000 30.0720 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 07 June 2023 FR0000120503 30,000 30.2370 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 08 June 2023 FR0000120503 45,982 30.4082 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 09 June 2023 FR0000120503 14,018 30.3772 XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/2023-06-12-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €374,486,777
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246



Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - 12 June 2023