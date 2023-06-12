English French Dutch

Kinepolis announces start of a share buyback program

Regulatory release

12 June 2023, 17h45

Kinepolis Group NV announces the launch of a share buyback program, starting on 13 June 2023, in which an independent intermediary has been given a discretionary mandate to buy back - on behalf of Kinepolis Group NV - up to 200,000 own shares on Euronext Brussels between 13 June 2023 and 16 August 2023, for a maximum amount of € 10,000,000.

The share buyback will be carried out within the conditions specified in the authorization by the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 10, 2023, by which the Board of Directors is authorized to buy back own shares, under certain conditions, to cover share options.

During the course of the program, the company will inform the market about the share buyback at regular intervals and in accordance with the applicable regulations.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings

Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels

Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels