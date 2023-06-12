New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Fertilizers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466655/?utm_source=GNW

The global specialty fertilizers market is expected to grow from $26.49 billion in 2022 to $28.50 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The specialty fertilizers market is expected to reach $37.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The specialty fertilizers market consists of sales of potassium nitrate, mono-potassium phosphate, and urea phosphate.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Specialty fertilizers refer to fertilizers that are specifically formulated to provide plants with essential nutrients such as iron, manganese, boron, zinc, copper, and others in a more targeted and efficient way than traditional fertilizers.



North America was the largest region in the specialty fertilizers market in 2022. The regions covered in the specialty fertilizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main specialty fertilizers types are controlled release fertilizers, water soluble fertilizers, agricultural micronutrients, and customized fertilizers.Controlled release fertilizers (CRF) refer to fertilizer granules that release nutrients gradually and continuously over an extended period, it is because of granules that intercalate within carrier molecules and thereby improve the efficiency of nutrient release.



The specialty fertilizers are used in various crops such as cereals, pulses and oil seeds, fruits and vegetables, trufs and ornamentals, and others. The various forms of specialty fertilizers are dry, and liquid with that are applied using technologies such as slow-release, n-stabilizers, coated and encapsulated, chelated and applied to soil, foliar, and fertigation.



A rise in the demand for agricultural goods is expected to propel the growth of the specialty fertilizers market going forward.Agricultural goods are products that are grown, harvested, or raised on a farm or other agricultural land.



The demand for food and other agricultural products is increasing because of the increase in the world’s population.To improve production levels with vital nutrients, specialty fertilizers are applied to plants for specialized activity.



For instance, in June 2022, according to the report published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation, and Development a France-based intergovernmental organization, agricultural productivity would need to increase by 28% in the next decade to achieve the zero-hunger target.Further, global crop production is estimated to increase by 87% by 2030.



Therefore, the rise in the demand for agricultural goods is driving the growth of the specialty fertilizers market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty fertilizers market.Companies operating in the specialty fertilizers market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, an Israel-based chemical company that produces sustainable nutrition and plant protection products, introduced Biodegradable Controlled Release Fertilizer (CRF) Technology for coating urea. The technology allows increased yields with reduced fertilizer rates.



In July 2021, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, an Israel-based chemical company that produces sustainable nutrition and plant protection products, acquired Compass Minerals América do Sul S.A. for a total of around $420 million. This acquisition aims to expand ICL Specialty Fertilizers’ advanced portfolio of plant nutrition products. Compass Minerals América do Sul S.A., is a Brazil-based provider of specialty plant nutrition and liquid fertilizers.



The countries covered in the specialty fertilizers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



