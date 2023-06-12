NOC*NSF and M line study the effect of sleep on sports performance

NOC*NSF and M line, the preferred supplier of mattresses and pillows for TeamNL, our athletes in orange, are stepping up their collaboration. The aim is to maximise the effect of good sleep on sports performance through research and knowledge sharing. In addition, the partnership with M line will be extended through 2026.

Since 2016, M line has been TeamNL athletes’ preferred supplier of pillows and mattresses for the Olympic, Paralympic, and Winter Games. Especially at such important events, good sleep is essential for maximum performance and recovery of the body, which is why the collaboration is now being expanded. Since its foundation in 2001, M line has been inextricably linked to top-level sport; many top-level athletes work with M line because they see sleep as part of their training and preparation for better sports performance.

Kamiel Maase, Performance Manager at TeamNL Experts: ‘Sleeping well is a prerequisite for performance, especially for top-level athletes. That is why we are happy that M line will continue to supply TeamNL's top athletes with high-quality sleep products until the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic and Paralympic Games. In terms of innovation, M line also contributes to TeamNL's success. For instance, together we are translating knowledge about sleep into a training package for athletes and working with renowned researchers on new insights and products for TeamNL.’

M line will use the acquired knowledge for the development of its products and further emphasise the importance of good sleep. ‘We are proud to contribute to TeamNL's sporting achievements,’ says Pieter-Bas Stehmann, Managing Director DBC Netherlands. ‘We will also be using the research results and outcomes for product innovation. In addition, we will gather essential knowledge about sleep and share it with the athletes. Together with NOC*NSF, we are developing an online training package on this subject, which will be implemented as a training module in the athlete's development process.’







