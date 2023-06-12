New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466649/?utm_source=GNW





The global fruit and vegetable seeds market is expected to grow from $7.88 billion in 2022 to $8.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fruit and vegetable seeds market is expected to reach $11.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The fruit and vegetable seeds market consists of sales of cabbage seeds, cauliflower seeds, and Kentucky bluegrass seeds.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fruit and vegetable seeds can be defined as the grains of a plant that is used for sowing and it also means the fertilized and ripened ovule of a flowering plant that has an embryo and has the capability of producing a new plant.Fruit and vegetable seeds are used for removing various diseases, as they are rich in nutrients.



Fruit and vegetable seeds refer to the grains of a plant that are grown in gardens or on truck farms. Fruit and vegetable seeds are great sources of fiber which are used as a rich nutritional food.



Europe was the largest region in the fruit and vegetable seeds market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the fruit and vegetable seeds report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of fruit and vegetable seeds are tomato, pepper, onion, cucumber, lettuce, melon, carrot, and others.Tomato can be defined as edible and usually large pulpy berry that is typically red in color.



Fruit and vegetable seeds such as tomato seeds can be harvested to produce new tomatos.These are genetically modified or conventional from solanaceae, cucurbit, leafy, brassica, root and bulb, and other families.



The fruit and vegetable seeds are inorganic and organic.



Rising demand for fresh fruits and vegetables will propel the growth of the fruit and vegetable seeds market going forward.Fresh fruits and vegetables are defined as fruits and vegetables that have not been preserved and have been picked o produced recently.



Fruit and vegetable seeds contain the embryo from which fruits and vegetables are grown in filed and farms from which we get fresh fruits and vegetables.Therefore, the rising demand for fresh fruits and vegetables will increase the demand for fruit and vegetable seeds.



For instance, according to an article published by the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI), the Netherlands-based organization that promotes the social, economic, and environmental sustainability of SMEs in developing countries, the value of fresh fruit and vegetable imports is increase by 2% to 6% annually to reach €17 billion ($18.65 billion) in 2021. Furthermore, according to an article published by the India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based government trust. In October 2022, India exported fresh fruits and vegetables worth US$ 1.527.60 million, and exports of fresh produce reached a total of $498 million. Therefore, the rising demand for fresh fruits and vegetables is driving the growth of the fruit and vegetable seeds market.



Technological advancements are one of the key trends in the fruit and vegetable seeds market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on introducing new and advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Corteva Agriscience, a US-based agriculture and seed company introduced a new plant breeding innovation to fight against corn disease. The innovation uses a novel gene editing technology that will add another layer of protection for hybrid corn and protects it from disease and is a new and innovative plant breeding procedure.



In January 2022, Nirit Seeds, an Israel-based agri-tech company merged with TomaTech for $60 million.The companies merged to specialize in breeding vegetable seeds that are primarily focused on tomatoes.



The merger will provide both companies with new R&D capabilities, a workforce, and stronger and more diverse marketing channels. TomatTech is an Israel-based seed breeding company.



The countries covered in the fruit and vegetable seeds market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fruit and vegetable seeds market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fruit and vegetable seeds market statistics, including fruit and vegetable seeds industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fruit and vegetable seeds market share, detailed fruit and vegetable seeds market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fruit and vegetable seeds industry. This fruit and vegetable seeds market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

