Wendel: Successful issue of €300 million 7-year bond issue bearing interest at 4.5%

PRESS RELEASE - JUNE 12, 2023



Successful issue of €300 million

7-year bond issue bearing interest at 4.5%





Wendel has successfully placed a €300 million bond issue maturing in June 2030 and bearing interest at 4.5%.

The issue was very well received by investors and was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed. Bonds were primarily placed with French (27%), German, Austrian and Swiss (51%) as well as British (5%) investors.

Wendel will use the net proceeds of the issue for its general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of the bond maturing in April 2026 tendered in the context of the offer announced today.

The tender offer to repurchase the bond due in April 2026 up to a maximum tender consideration of €300 million (excluding accrued interests) aims to further optimize the maturity of Wendel’s debt.

Features of the bond issue:

Total amount of the issue €300 million Maturity June 19, 2030 Issue price / Reoffer price 99.401% Yield to maturity 4.602% Coupon 4.5% Listing Euronext Paris

Crédit Agricole CIB, CIC, Mediobanca and Société Générale serve as active bookrunners for the Bond Issue.





