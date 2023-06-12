New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Processing Machinery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466648/?utm_source=GNW

The global food processing machinery market is expected to grow from $54.26 billion in 2022 to $57.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The food processing machinery market is expected to reach $73.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The food processing machinery market consists of sales of bowl choppers, marinating injectors, meat bandsaws, marinating vacuum tumblers, meat grinders, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Food processing machinery refers to a wide range of equipment, tools, and machines that are specifically designed and used for the processing, preparation, handling, packaging, and preservation of food products. These food processing tools are used for a variety of food items, from baked goods to beverages and dairy products.



Europe was the largest region in the food processing machinery market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the food processing machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of food processing machinery are depositors, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration, slicers and dicers, and others, which are available with various modes of operation, such as semiautomatic and fully automatic.A food depositor refers to a machine used in the food industry to deposit or dispense precise amounts of food products, such as batters, fillings, and doughs, onto a conveyor or into containers.



These are used in several applications including bakery and confectionery, meat, poultry and seafood, dairy, beverages, and others.



Increased demand for processed food is expected to propel the growth of the food processing machinery market.Processed foods refer to any type of food that are not in their natural state and have been subjected to some sort of food processing.



This can include foods that have been cooked, canned, frozen, dried, or packaged.These food processing procedures can be carried out using food processing machinery.



For instance, in October 2021, according to the US Food and Drug Administration, a US-based federal health agency, Americans received 70% of their daily sodium from processed and restaurant foods. Additionally, in July 2021, a survey of 1000 adults in the US was conducted by the International Food Information Council, a US-based nonprofit organization working for improving the quality of food, 32% of the respondents agreed that they buy processed food very often while 45% of the respondents bought processed foods sometimes. 19% of the respondents were buying food more often than they used to. As a result, the increased consumption of processed food is driving the food processing machinery market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the food processing machinery market.Major companies operating in the food processing machinery market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, GE Appliances, a US-based home appliance manufacturer, launched the GE Profile smart mixer with Auto Sense technology.The new product is a smart appliance that can be controlled using Google or Alexa voice commands.



The uniqueness of the product is its auto-sense technology, which enables it to automatically sense changes in the mixture’s viscosity and stop accordingly.With the use of torque sensors, Auto-Sense technology can detect changes in the viscosity of your mixture and streamline the procedure.



The function integrates with the SmartHQ app, where you can choose from guided recipes that outline the procedure step-by-step.



In July 2022, JBT Corporation, a US-based food processing machinery manufacturer, acquired Alco-food-machines GmbH & Co.KG for an undisclosed amount.



The acquisition of Alco expands JBT’s product offering in food processing and helps it acquire a wider customer base.Alco-food-machines GmbH & Co.



KG is a Germany-based manufacturer of food processing machinery and equipment.



The countries covered in the food processing machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The food processing machinery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food processing machinery market statistics, including food processing machinery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a food processing machinery market share, detailed food processing machinery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food processing machinery industry. This food processing machinery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

