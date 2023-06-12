New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceramic Machinery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466644/?utm_source=GNW

The global ceramic machinery market is expected to grow from $4.14 billion in 2022 to $4.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ceramic machinery market is expected to reach $5.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The ceramic machinery market consists of sales of ceramic cutting machines, glazing and decorating ceramic machines, and clay mixers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Ceramic machinery refers to the equipment and machinery used in the production and processing of ceramic materials, such as pottery, tiles, and porcelain. This includes machines and tools used for shaping, molding, drying, firing, glazing, and finishing ceramic products.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ceramic machinery market in 2022. The regions covered in the ceramic machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ceramic machinery are shaping machines, decoration and glazing machines, raw materials preparation, storage, and handling.A decoration machine refers to a machine that applies high-design color decoration to ceramics whereas glazing machines refer to a machine that has two polished rollers providing a glossy surface.



The various applications such as tile manufacturers, heavy clay manufacturers, and ceramic sanitary ware manufacturers. These are used by various end-users such as commercial construction and residential construction.



The increase in demand for ceramic tiles is expected to propel the growth of the ceramic machinery market going forward.Ceramic tiles refer to a type of hard, durable, and decorative material used for covering walls, floors, and other surfaces.



Ceramic machinery is used extensively in the production of ceramic tiles, as it helps to automate and streamline the manufacturing process. For instance, in October 2022, according to the MECS research center, an Italy-based manufacturing machinery and supply chain research center, and a journal publisher, the global production and consumption of ceramic tile grew by 7.2% and 6.8% in the year 2021. Therefore, the increase in demand for ceramic tiles is driving the growth of the ceramic machinery market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the ceramic machinery market.Companies operating in the ceramic machinery market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2020, Soltek s.rl.,an Italy-based company that produces processing machinery for ceramic tiles launched ‘Fokus’ a new dry squaring and chamfering machine with a highly automated solution. This advanced solution aims to achieve product optimization, operational efficiency, and greater productivity through increasingly automated digital processes.



In June 2021, Coesia S.P.A, an Italy-based industrial and packaging solutions manufacturer acquired System Ceramics S.P.A for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Coesia S.P.A aims to strengthen its presence in the ceramic machinery industry by investing in System Ceramics S.P.A. This acquisition enables both companies to develop high-tech production processes and solutions for the ceramic industry. System Ceramics S.P.A is an Italy-based industrial ceramic machinery manufacturer.



The countries covered in the ceramic machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



