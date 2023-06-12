MPW ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: July 15, 2019 to February 22, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 12, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company masked the distressed state of its tenants through sale-leaseback arrangements which were essentially round-robin transactions in that they allowed debt-saddled tenants to meet their obligations in the short-term; (ii) the Company fraudulently transferred hundreds of millions of dollars in what amounted to a bailout of financially distressed tenants; (iii) the Company concealed its fraudulent transfers with fake construction projects with purportedly high capital expenses, despite the fact that the Company entered into “triple-net leases,” which meant that its tenants were obligated to pay a significant portion of expenses, such as real estate taxes, insurance, and maintenance; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements, including those with respect to the Pennsylvania Properties, were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Medical Properties Trust you have until June 12, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the MPW lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/medical-properties-trust-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=40647&from=3.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com