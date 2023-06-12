Global Data Center Services Market Size To Worth USD 566.34 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 22.6%

New York, United States , June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Center Services Market Size is to grow from USD 73.82 Billion in 2022 to USD 566.34 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2007

Data center services offer businesses a comprehensive range of solutions for storing, managing, and processing data. These services include colocation, where companies can host their servers in a secure and well-equipped facility, as well as managed services for efficient data center operations. Cloud services like IaaS and PaaS provide scalable computing resources and software platforms. Backup and disaster recovery services ensure data protection and resilience. Data center services enable organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure, enhance security, and streamline operations, allowing them to focus on their core business objectives.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for data center services market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the data center services market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the data center services market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Data Center Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Infrastructure (Servers, Storage, and Networking), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032" Get Detailed Report Description Here

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2007

The storage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23.7% during the forecast period.

Based on infrastructure, the global data center services market is segmented into servers, storage, and networking. The storage segment is poised for significant growth in the forecast period within the Data Center Services market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for data storage solutions due to the exponential growth of digital data. Organizations are generating and accumulating vast amounts of data, necessitating efficient and scalable storage solutions. The growing adoption of cloud storage, data backup, and disaster recovery services further fuels the demand for storage solutions within the Data Center Services market. Additionally, the proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things is driving the need for robust storage infrastructure.

The large enterprise segment held the largest market share with more than 62.3% market share.

Based on organization size, the global data center services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2022, this can be attributed to several factors. Large organizations typically have extensive data storage and processing requirements, necessitating the use of robust and scalable data center solutions. These organizations often operate on a global scale, serving a large customer base and handling substantial volumes of data. Moreover, large enterprises typically have the financial resources to invest in advanced data center infrastructure and services. Additionally, compliance with data privacy and security regulations is crucial for large organizations, prompting them to rely on professional data center services to ensure optimal protection and management of their valuable data assets.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2007

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 25.4% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to experience significant growth and emerge as the fastest-developing regional market for data center services. The region's rapid economic growth, increasing digitalization, and expanding internet penetration are driving the demand for data center services. With a large and growing population, Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in data generation, leading to a higher demand for storage and processing capabilities. Moreover, the rise of cloud computing, e-commerce, and mobile technology adoption is further fueling the need for scalable and reliable data center services in the region. The growing investments in data center infrastructure and the presence of major technology players contribute to Asia Pacific's promising outlook in the data center services market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global data center services market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc., Alibaba, AT & T, Cloudian, 365 Data Centers, Digital Reality, Cyxtera Technologies, Digital Ocean, LLC., Linode LLC., Equinix, Inc., Huawei, and Amazon.com, Inc. and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2007

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global data center services market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Data Center Services Market, By Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Networking

Data Center Services Market, By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Data Center Services Market, By Vertical

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Data Center Services Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Anti Money Laundering Software Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Service); By Deployment (On Cloud, On Premise); By Application (Transaction Monitoring, Customer Identity Management, Currency Transaction Reporting, Compliance Management, Others); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/anti-money-laundering-software-market

Global Password Manager Software Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (self-service password management and privileged user password management), By Access Type (Desktops, Mobile Devices), By Organization Type (large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses (SMBs)), By End-User Type (BFSI, Healthcare), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/password-manager-software-market

Global Thin Client Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form Factor (Standalone, With Monitor, and Mobile), By Application (ITS, Education, BFSI, Industrial, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and Transportation), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/thin-client-market

Global Smart Glass Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Electrochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Devices, Thermochromics, and Photochromic), By Application (Architectural, Transportation, Automotive, Aircraft, Marine, Consumer Electronics, and Power Generation), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/smart-glass-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter