Spunbond Nonwovens Global Market Report 2023

The global spunbond nonwovens market is expected to grow from $13.61 billion in 2022 to $14.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The spunbond nonwovens market is expected to reach $19.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The spunbond nonwovens market consists of sales of dry-laid, air-laid, and wet-laid nonwovens.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Spunbond nonwovens refer to a type of nonwoven fabric made by bonding fibers together using a high-speed spinning process. These spunbond nonwovens are used as an alternative to traditional woven fabrics because of their cost-effectiveness, ease of processing, and performance properties.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the spunbond nonwovens market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the spunbond nonwovens market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of spunbond nonwovens are disposable and non-disposable.Polypropylene refers to a synthetic thermoplastic polymer made from the monomer propylene through polymerization.



The various materials include polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, and others. These are used in various applications such as crop covers, face masks, air filters, carry bags, posters and banners, and others by various end-users such as agriculture, medical, personal care, hygiene, automotive, packaging, and others.



The rising production of automobiles is driving the spunbond nonwovens market going forward.Automobiles are self-propelled vehicles that are designed for transportation on roads.



Spunbond nonwovens are widely used in car carpets and for temperature and sound insulation in automobiles as these nonwovens have high resistance and high tensile strength properties along with uniform fiber distribution, as a result, rising production of automobiles increases the demand for spun-bond nonwovens. For instance, in April 2022, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), a Belgium-based automobile trade association, the world motor vehicle production volume reached 79.1 million units in 2021, which was an increase of 1.3% as compared to 2020. Additionally, in March 2023, according to the US Federal Reserve, a US-based central banking system, 1.87 million autos were produced in the USA, increasing from 1.71 million in February 2023. Therefore, the rising production of automobiles drives the spunbond nonwovens market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the spunbond nonwovens market.Major companies in the market are focused on incorporating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, ExxonMobil, a US-based oil and gas company, launched a new solution for producing soft and thick nonwoven products.Bi-component (BiCo) spunbond technology is used to process the novel solution, which is a mixture of Vistamaxx 7050BF performance polymer, ExxonMobil PP3155E5, and ExxonMobil PP3684HL.



The uniqueness of the solution is that it helps in the production of nonwovens with lofty thickness, ultra-cushiony, cotton-like softness, and a silk-like smooth touch.



In July 2021, JOFO NONWOVENS CO. LTD. a China-based nonwovens manufacturer acquired Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition provided JOFO with an opportunity to expand its geographical footprint in East Asia and the Middle East and helps it enter the medical industry. Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) is a Saudi Arabia-based manufacturer of nonwoven fabrics.



The countries covered in the spunbond nonwovens market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The spunbond nonwovens market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides spunbond nonwovens market statistics, including spunbond nonwovens industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a spun-bond nonwovens market share, detailed spunbond nonwovens market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the spun-bond nonwovens industry. This spunbond nonwovens market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

