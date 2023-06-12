New York, USA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propulsion of RNA Interference Therapy Clinical Trial Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 90+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Domain | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'RNA Interference Therapy Competitive Landscape – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline RNA interference therapy in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, company assessment, comparative assessment, and future growth potential of the RNA interference therapy competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the RNA Interference Therapy Competitive Landscape Report

Over 40+ RNA interference therapy companies are evaluating 90+ RNA interference therapy in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the RNA interference therapy market would significantly increase market revenue.

RNA interference therapy companies are evaluating RNA interference therapy in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the RNA interference therapy market would significantly increase market revenue. Key RNA interference therapy companies such as Silence Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Eli Lilly and Company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Sylentis, Sirnaomics, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Silenseed, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, and others are evaluating new RNA interference therapy to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new RNA interference therapy to improve the treatment landscape. Promising RNA interference therapy in pipeline such as SLN124, JNJ-75220795, LY3819469, ARO-HIF2, SYL 1801, STP707, DRC-AUD, SLN360, Cemdisiran, ARO-APOC3, DCR-PHXC, SYL-1001, Fitusiran, Zilebesiran, VIR-2218, AB 729, Antisense K-ras RNA gene therapy, OLX 101A, Lumasiran, Prexigebersen-A, and others are under different phases of RNA interference therapy clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of RNA interference therapy clinical trials. In March 2023, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leading RNAi therapeutics company, and Medison Pharma, a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies for patients in international markets, announced an expansion of their existing partnership to a multi-regional agreement that includes Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia, in addition to Israel.

the leading RNAi therapeutics company, and Medison Pharma, a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies for patients in international markets, announced an expansion of their existing partnership to a multi-regional agreement that includes Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia, in addition to Israel. In July 2021, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Vaccitech entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement to evaluate an innovative therapeutic combination for the treatment of subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection (CHB) who are already receiving standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy.

entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement to evaluate an innovative therapeutic combination for the treatment of subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection (CHB) who are already receiving standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy. In December 2021, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Qilu Pharmaceutical entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. In November 2021, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that its collaborator, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Janssen) one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has disclosed its collaboration with Arrowhead on investigational compound JNJ-75220795, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study.

announced that its collaborator, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Janssen) one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has disclosed its collaboration with Arrowhead on investigational compound JNJ-75220795, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study. In August 2020, Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation , entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate Assembly’s lead hepatitis B virus (HBV) core inhibitor candidate ABI-H0731 in combination with Arbutus’ proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic AB-729 and standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic HBV infection. As part of the collaboration, the companies may add cohorts in the future, to evaluate other patient populations and/or combinations.

, entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate Assembly’s lead hepatitis B virus (HBV) core inhibitor candidate ABI-H0731 in combination with Arbutus’ proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic AB-729 and standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic HBV infection. As part of the collaboration, the companies may add cohorts in the future, to evaluate other patient populations and/or combinations. In April 2018, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize new RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics for a broad range of diseases by addressing disease targets expressed in the eye and central nervous system (CNS), in addition to a select number of targets expressed in the liver.

RNA Interference Therapy Overview

RNA interference (RNAi) is one of several RNA silencing processes that use short RNAs as guides for sequence-specific silencing. In C. elegans, RNAi was found and characterized as sequence-specific mRNA degradation triggered by long double-stranded RNA (dsRNA). In nearly all human cells, the RNA interference (RNAi) pathway affects mRNA stability and translation. The development of new medications is a never-ending effort to conduct successful, safe clinical trials while maintaining clinical efficacy. Until the development of monoclonal antibody treatment, small-molecule medicines were thought to be the cure-all for all ailments. Although monoclonal antibody therapy has been successful in treating many diseases, it still faces challenges with tissue penetration, production, and purification. When current pharmacological technology fails, RNA interference (RNAi) treatments provide an alternative treatment option. Furthermore, therapies for viral disorders are soon rendered obsolete due to mutational escape. Because the development of RNAi methods fulfills both demands, it could be the next breakthrough to revolutionize the drug market.

RNA interference is a highly conserved biological process that mounts an inhibitory molecular response to pathogenic viral dsRNA. Many studies have indicated that RNAi can be utilized therapeutically in vitro and in vivo to target many respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV and possibly SARS-CoV-2, in the treatment and prevention of infection. Before such medicines become commonplace, further study at both the basic and clinical levels is required.





RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

Cemdisiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Cemdisiran is an investigational RNAi therapy in development for the treatment of complement-mediated disorders that target the C5 component of the complement pathway. The complement system is an important part of immunity as a protective mechanism for host defense, but its dysregulation causes life-threatening complications in a variety of human diseases such as PNH, atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome (aHUS), myasthenia gravis, neuromyelitis optica, and membranous nephropathy, among others. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration in April 2018 to discover, develop, and commercialize new RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics for a wide range of diseases by addressing disease targets expressed in the eye and central nervous system (CNS), as well as a limited number of targets expressed in the liver. Regeneron, an Alnylam partner, has begun Phase III investigations of cemdisiran and pozelimab in myasthenia gravis and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

ARO-APOC3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARO-APOC3 is a subcutaneously delivered RNAi therapy that inhibits the production of Apolipoprotein C-III (Apoc-III), a component of triglyceride-rich lipoproteins (TRLs) such as VLDL and chylomicrons, as well as a critical regulator of triglyceride metabolism. The company believes that decreasing Apoc-III hepatic production will result in decreased VLDL synthesis and assembly, improved TRL breakdown, and improved clearance of VLDL and chylomicron remnants. It is now being researched as a possible treatment for severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), and mixed dyslipidemia. Arrowhead’s RNA interference therapy is currently in Phase III trials for Familial Chylomicronemia and Phase II trials for mixed Dyslipidemia and SHTG. In addition, Arrowhead has completed the Phase I trial for Hypertriglyceridemia and FCS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals got orphan drug designation from the FDA in June 2019 for ARO-APOC3 in the treatment of FCS.

A snapshot of the RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

RNA Interference Therapy Company Phase MoA Cemdisiran Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc Phase III Myasthenia gravis; Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria ARO-APOC3 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Phase III Hyperlipoproteinaemia type I VIR-2218 Vir Biotechnology Phase II Hepatitis B; Hepatitis D AB-729 Akamis Bio Phase II Hepatitis B; Hepatitis D LY3819469 Eli Lilly and Company Phase II Hypolipoproteinaemia SYL 1801 Sylentis Phase II Age-related macular degeneration OLX 101A Hugel Phase II Hypertrophic scars AB 729 Arbutus Biopharma Phase II Hepatitis B; Hepatitis D SLN124 Intradigm Corporation Phase I/II Polycythaemia vera JNJ-75220795 Janssen Pharmaceuticals Phase I Fatty liver; Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis STP707 Sirnaomics Phase I Hepatic fibrosis; Liver cancer; Non-small cell lung cancer; Primary sclerosing cholangitis; Solid tumours; Squamous cell cancer

Scope of the RNA Interference Therapy Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key RNA Interference Therapy Companies : Silence Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Eli Lilly and Company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Sylentis, Sirnaomics, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Silenseed, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, and others

: Silence Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Eli Lilly and Company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Sylentis, Sirnaomics, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Vir Biotechnology, Arbutus Biopharma, Silenseed, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, and others Key RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline Therapies: SLN124, JNJ-75220795, LY3819469, ARO-HIF2, SYL 1801, STP707, DRC-AUD, SLN360, Cemdisiran, ARO-APOC3, DCR-PHXC, SYL-1001, Fitusiran, Zilebesiran, VIR-2218, AB 729, Antisense K-ras RNA gene therapy, OLX 101A, Lumasiran, Prexigebersen-A, and others

Company Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline Assessment, Inactive drugs assessment, Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

1. RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline: Overview 4. RNA Interference Therapy Marketed Drugs 4.1. DELYTACT: Daiichi Sankyo 5. RNA Interference Therapy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Cemdisiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 8. RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. VIR-2218: Vir Biotechnology 9. RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the RNA Interference Therapy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Unmet Needs 14. Market Drivers and Barriers 15. Appendix

