CACASHOP has announced the acquisition of five Australian warehousing firms, escalating its strategic layout both in Australia and globally

Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CACASHOP, The cross-border e-commerce platform, has announced its acquisition of five Australian warehousing companies for a staggering sum of $37.12 million, significantly augmenting CACASHOP's Australian logistics and product supply service capabilities. Upon completion of the acquisition, CACASHOP's storage capacity in Australia will be considerably enhanced, further bolstering the company's profitability and core competitiveness, aligning with the interests of the company and its shareholders.

In recent years, the Australia online shopping rate has been soaring ceaselessly, as consumers are increasingly habituated to digital consumption. The e-commerce market in Australia, still far from saturation, exhibits swift traffic growth and substantial developmental potential. Consequently, Australia's market forms a vitally crucial segment of CACASHOP's global layout.

CACASHOP has publicly declared its signing of the acquisition agreement with the five Australian warehousing companies, speeding up its expansion in the global market. As of now, CACASHOP has established over 2000 overseas goods storage centers and more than 70 large-scale warehousing service centers. The acquisition of the five warehousing companies is anticipated to increase CACASHOP's storage capacity in Australia by 37%. Simultaneously, CACASHOP will dispatch over 200 additional personnel to Australia to manage the associated operations.

"CACASHOP's investments in the cross-border e-commerce realm are fostering a more secure and superior workplace for our customers and employees. We will collaborate with CACASHOP's partners in pioneering new ventures." The Leader of CACASHOP OCEANIA ELECTRONIC BUSINESS PTY LTD has stated.

“Australian consumers possess high expectations for logistical efficiency, parcel tracking, and delivery timeframes. Compared to the previous year, Australian consumers this year are demonstrating an intensified focus on delivery costs and speed. Therefore, conducting business overseas and guaranteeing aftersales service, all while maintaining a steady logistical supply, is of paramount importance.”

CACASHOP's acquisition of the five Australian warehousing companies effectively addresses this issue. By establishing overseas warehouses across the globe and signing long-term strategic cooperation agreements with premium suppliers and brands, CACASHOP offers a plethora of high-quality, cost-effective products for consumers, as well as providing customers with reliable, swift logistics and transport services.

As a widely favored shopping platform, CACASHOP possesses a wealth of industry experience and a standardized management system. With this acquisition, it has expanded its warehousing scale while simultaneously enhancing supply chain efficiency to meet the transshipment and payment needs of international suppliers. To expedite its global ecological layout, CACASHOP intends to acquire and establish additional warehousing centers in Australia and globally to satisfy the rapidly escalating demand from worldwide users.

