Cut Flowers Global Market Report 2023

The global cut flowers market is expected to grow from $32.00 billion in 2022 to $33.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cut flowers market is expected to reach $41.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The cut flowers market consists of sales of daisies, and tulips cut flowers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cut flowers refers to flowers that have been cut from their bearing plant that are produced under cover or in field operations. It is used for decorative or ornamental purposes.



Europe was the largest region in the cut flowers market in 2022. The regions covered in the cut flowers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main flower types of cut flowers are rose, chrysanthemum, carnation, gerbera, lilium, and others.Rose refers to a classic flower that symbolizes love and beauty, and it is one of the most popular flowers in the cut flower industry.



The various applications involved are personal use, parties and special days, wedding and mega cultural events, welcoming and greeting, conferences and activities, and others which are distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores or florists, online retail, and other channels.



The rising demand for cut flowers for decorative purposes is expected to propel the growth of the cut flowers market going forward.Cut flowers for decorative purposes refer to flowers that are grown specifically to be cut and used in various decorative applications, such as floral arrangements, bouquets, and centerpieces.



As more consumers purchase cut flowers for decorative purposes for floral arrangements, bouquets, and centerpieces, the demand for cut flowers is increasing which will boost the market.For instance, in January 2022, according to the report published by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), a UK-based trade association dedicated to promoting horticultural producers, the global cut flower industry experienced an overall growth of 40% between 2015 and 2020.



Therefore, the rising demand for cut flowers for decorative purposes will increase the demand for the cut flowers.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the cut flowers market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on incorporating innovative breeding technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, Dümmen Orange, a Netherland-based producer of cut flowers, and bedding plants, launched INTRINSA, a new initiative aimed at developing sustainable innovations in breeding of plants (floriculture).This initiative will use advanced breeding techniques, such as gene editing and marker-assisted selection, to develop new plant varieties that are more sustainable.



This will also introduce characteristics relating to tolerance for environmental stresses (such as cold, heat, and drought) and enhancements for production performance.



In May 2022, Esmeralda Farms, a US-based flower grower and distributor, acquired Sande Flowers for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will enhance Esmeralda Farms’ position as a global supplier of premium cut flowers and benefit customers with an expanded range of high-quality cut flowers.



Sande Flowers is a US-based grower of calla, lily, and ranunculus flowers.



The countries covered in the cut flowers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cut flowers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cut flowers market statistics, including cut flowers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with cut flowers market share, detailed cut flowers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cut flowers industry. This cut flowers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

