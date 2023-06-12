GPON Equipment Market Expects High Gains from Telecommunications Sector - Fairfield Market Research

New York, United States, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The proliferation of data-intensive applications such as video streaming, IoT-enabled devices, and cloud services is leading to the rapidly growing demand for high-speed broadband services. GPON technology offers significantly higher bandwidth capabilities compared to conventional copper-based networks, thus enabling service providers to deliver ultra-fast broadband speeds to meet this increase in consumer demand. This is expected to fuel the expansion of the global GPON equipment market.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services for applications such as online gaming, cloud storage, as well as video conferencing, all of which require reliable and high-speed internet connectivity. GPON technology offers low latency and the necessary bandwidth for seamless access to cloud services. Moreover, several governments across the globe are actively engaged in promoting the deployment of fibre optic networks to bridge the digital divide and augment the adoption of various digital technologies.

Favorable policies, subsidies, and initiatives by respective authorities are slated to lead to higher investments by service providers to expand fibre network coverage and boost GPON equipment sales. This is becoming particularly clearer in various emerging regions globally. Factors such as these are expected to have a profoundly positive influence on the growth trajectory of the global GPON equipment market in the coming years.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The global GPON equipment market is segmented on the basis of – Component, Technology, Application, Vertical, and Region. With respect to the ‘Component’ aspect of this market, the ‘Optical Line Terminal’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority share of this market. This high demand is primarily attributed to the critical role this sub-segment plays in the GPON network infrastructure. From an ‘Application’ segmentation perspective, the ‘Residential' sub-segment accounted for the largest share in this global market owing to the increasing demand for high-speed broadband services in residential areas. In terms of ‘Vertical’ market segmentation, the ‘Telecom Service Provider’ sub-segment is slated for robust growth in the years ahead.

Insights into Regional Analysis

As per a study conducted by Fairfield Market Research, the GPON equipment markets in both North America and Europe are expected to account for a sizeable part of this industry. This can be attributed to the presence of major telecom service providers, high investments, as well as favorable polices. However, the GPON equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the years ahead. This is owing to robust infrastructural development, increasing investments, the presence of significant populations, as well as the growing demand for high-speed networks in this region.

Key Market Players

Huawei (China),

Nokia (Finland),

ZTE (China),

FiberHome (China),

DASAN Zhone (US),

Calix (US), and

ADTRAN (US),



constitute some of the major competitors dominating the competitive landscape of the global GPON equipment market.

Global GPON Equipment Market is Segmented as Below:

By Component

Optical Line Terminal

Optical Network Terminal

By Technology

5G PON

XG-PON

XGS-PON

NG-PON2

By Application

Fiber to the Home (FTTH)

Fiber to the Building (FTTB), Fiber to the Curb (FTTC), and Fiber to the Node (FTTN)

Mobile Backhaul





By Vertical

Transportation

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Residential (MTU)

Commercial Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

