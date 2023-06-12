GPON Equipment Market Expects High Gains from Telecommunications Sector - Fairfield Market Research

New York, United States, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The proliferation of data-intensive applications such as video streaming, IoT-enabled devices, and cloud services is leading to the rapidly growing demand for high-speed broadband services. GPON technology offers significantly higher bandwidth capabilities compared to conventional copper-based networks, thus enabling service providers to deliver ultra-fast broadband speeds to meet this increase in consumer demand. This is expected to fuel the expansion of the global GPON equipment market.
Get Sample Copy of GPON Equipment Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gpon-equipment-market/request-toc
Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services for applications such as online gaming, cloud storage, as well as video conferencing, all of which require reliable and high-speed internet connectivity. GPON technology offers low latency and the necessary bandwidth for seamless access to cloud services. Moreover, several governments across the globe are actively engaged in promoting the deployment of fibre optic networks to bridge the digital divide and augment the adoption of various digital technologies.
Favorable policies, subsidies, and initiatives by respective authorities are slated to lead to higher investments by service providers to expand fibre network coverage and boost GPON equipment sales. This is becoming particularly clearer in various emerging regions globally. Factors such as these are expected to have a profoundly positive influence on the growth trajectory of the global GPON equipment market in the coming years.
Insights into Segmentation Analysis
The global GPON equipment market is segmented on the basis of – Component, Technology, Application, Vertical, and Region. With respect to the ‘Component’ aspect of this market, the ‘Optical Line Terminal’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority share of this market. This high demand is primarily attributed to the critical role this sub-segment plays in the GPON network infrastructure. From an ‘Application’ segmentation perspective, the ‘Residential' sub-segment accounted for the largest share in this global market owing to the increasing demand for high-speed broadband services in residential areas. In terms of ‘Vertical’ market segmentation, the ‘Telecom Service Provider’ sub-segment is slated for robust growth in the years ahead.
Insights into Regional Analysis
As per a study conducted by Fairfield Market Research, the GPON equipment markets in both North America and Europe are expected to account for a sizeable part of this industry. This can be attributed to the presence of major telecom service providers, high investments, as well as favorable polices. However, the GPON equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the years ahead. This is owing to robust infrastructural development, increasing investments, the presence of significant populations, as well as the growing demand for high-speed networks in this region.
Key Market Players
- Huawei (China),
- Nokia (Finland),
- ZTE (China),
- FiberHome (China),
- DASAN Zhone (US),
- Calix (US), and
- ADTRAN (US),
constitute some of the major competitors dominating the competitive landscape of the global GPON equipment market.
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gpon-equipment-market/request-customization
Global GPON Equipment Market is Segmented as Below:
By Component
- Optical Line Terminal
- Optical Network Terminal
By Technology
- 5G PON
- XG-PON
- XGS-PON
- NG-PON2
By Application
- Fiber to the Home (FTTH)
- Fiber to the Building (FTTB), Fiber to the Curb (FTTC), and Fiber to the Node (FTTN)
- Mobile Backhaul
By Vertical
- Transportation
- Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Energy & Utilities
- Residential (MTU)
- Commercial Industries
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
Key Elements Included In The Study: Global GPON Equipment Market
- GPON Equipment Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region
- Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)
- Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021
- Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029
- Market Dynamics and Economic Overview
- Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029
- Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies
- Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis
- Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis
- Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis
- Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles
Browse Full Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gpon-equipment-market
About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.
Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk