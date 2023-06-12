Coffee Beauty Products Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 961.9 million by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global coffee beauty products market was valued at US$ 593.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031 to reach US$ 961.9 Mn by 2031.
Growing desire for organic and natural skincare products is a major element boosting the market value for coffee beauty products. Consumer awareness about the chemicals in skincare products is growing. Products created using safe and natural materials, such as coffee, are becoming increasingly popular.
Increase in personal care spending is anticipated to accelerate market development between 2023 to 2031. Investment in personal care products has increased, as appreciation of personal grooming has grown. Hence, there is a growing market for high-end, powerful, and luxury skincare products, many of which use coffee as an active component.
There are several different types of coffee beauty products, such as balms, oils, lotions, and creams. Usage of these skin products offer several advantages, including nutrition, hydration, and defense against environmental harm. Some coffee beauty products are made exclusively for the face, while others are intended for the body. A coffee beauty product's precise shape is determined by its intended application and desired results.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 593.0 Mn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 961.9 Mn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|5.5%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|145 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Type, Product, Skin Type, Price Range, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Avon Products, Inc., Caudalie USA, Inc., JAVA Skin Care, L’Oréal Paris, Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC, MCaffeine, Mr. Bean Body Care, Sephora USA, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Vogue International LLC
Key Findings of Market Report
- In terms of type, the skincare segment is likely to account for the largest market share in the next few years. Skincare coffee products are becoming more popular with the general public to combat skin aging. Leading companies are providing cutting-edge items in this niche to increase global coffee beauty products market share.
- Based on distribution channel, the online distribution channel segment dominated the global market in 2022. Various high-end and international coffee beauty products are available on online marketplaces. Market vendors are opening online storefronts to expand their clientele. Luxury businesses, such as The Body Shop, have both a physical and online presence across the world.
Global Coffee Beauty Products Market: Growth Drivers
- Coffee contains minerals such as vitamins B5, B3, and B2, magnesium, potassium, and manganese, and has anti-inflammatory properties. It is also a great source of antioxidants. Caffeine's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can reduce facial sagging and dark under-eye circles. Additionally, they can help lessen acne, sunburn, irritation, and cellulite. Furthermore, caffeine increases blood flow, which reduces acne and the appearance of stretch marks. These advantages are anticipated to propel market development in the near future.
- Personal care and cosmetics is one of the industries with the fastest global growth. Toxic substances are frequently included in traditional beauty products. This has led customers to choose natural substitutes.
- Along with having antioxidant and anti-aging effects, coffee helps to increase blood flow to the skin. Thus, the market for coffee beauty products is anticipated to grow in the next few years due to rise in natural cosmetics acceptance.
Global Coffee Beauty Products Market: Regional Landscape
- North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Coffee is a preferred beverage in the region. There is a strong coffee culture in the region that is likely to positively influence the market.
Global Coffee Beauty Products Market: Key Players
- Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- Mr. Bean Body Care
- Avon Products, Inc.
- Sephora USA, Inc.
- Vogue International LLC
Global Coffee Beauty Products Market: Segmentation
Type
- Skincare
- Haircare
- Perfume & Fragrance
- Others
Product
- Gels
- Creams & Moisturizers
- Serums
- Lotions
- Others
Skin Type
- Oily
- Dry
- Sensitive
- Normal
- Combination
Price Range
- Low (Below US$ 25)
- Medium (US$ 25-US$ 70)
- High/Premium (Above US$ 70)
Consumer Group
- Men
- Women
- Unisex
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
