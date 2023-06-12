Coffee Beauty Products Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 961.9 million by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global coffee beauty products market was valued at US$ 593.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031 to reach US$ 961.9 Mn by 2031.



Growing desire for organic and natural skincare products is a major element boosting the market value for coffee beauty products. Consumer awareness about the chemicals in skincare products is growing. Products created using safe and natural materials, such as coffee, are becoming increasingly popular.

Increase in personal care spending is anticipated to accelerate market development between 2023 to 2031. Investment in personal care products has increased, as appreciation of personal grooming has grown. Hence, there is a growing market for high-end, powerful, and luxury skincare products, many of which use coffee as an active component.

There are several different types of coffee beauty products, such as balms, oils, lotions, and creams. Usage of these skin products offer several advantages, including nutrition, hydration, and defense against environmental harm. Some coffee beauty products are made exclusively for the face, while others are intended for the body. A coffee beauty product's precise shape is determined by its intended application and desired results.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 593.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 961.9 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 145 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Product, Skin Type, Price Range, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Avon Products, Inc., Caudalie USA, Inc., JAVA Skin Care, L’Oréal Paris, Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC, MCaffeine, Mr. Bean Body Care, Sephora USA, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Vogue International LLC

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of type, the skincare segment is likely to account for the largest market share in the next few years. Skincare coffee products are becoming more popular with the general public to combat skin aging. Leading companies are providing cutting-edge items in this niche to increase global coffee beauty products market share.





Based on distribution channel, the online distribution channel segment dominated the global market in 2022. Various high-end and international coffee beauty products are available on online marketplaces. Market vendors are opening online storefronts to expand their clientele. Luxury businesses, such as The Body Shop, have both a physical and online presence across the world.



Global Coffee Beauty Products Market: Growth Drivers

Coffee contains minerals such as vitamins B5, B3, and B2, magnesium, potassium, and manganese, and has anti-inflammatory properties. It is also a great source of antioxidants. Caffeine's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can reduce facial sagging and dark under-eye circles. Additionally, they can help lessen acne, sunburn, irritation, and cellulite. Furthermore, caffeine increases blood flow, which reduces acne and the appearance of stretch marks. These advantages are anticipated to propel market development in the near future.





Personal care and cosmetics is one of the industries with the fastest global growth. Toxic substances are frequently included in traditional beauty products. This has led customers to choose natural substitutes.





Along with having antioxidant and anti-aging effects, coffee helps to increase blood flow to the skin. Thus, the market for coffee beauty products is anticipated to grow in the next few years due to rise in natural cosmetics acceptance.



Global Coffee Beauty Products Market: Regional Landscape

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Coffee is a preferred beverage in the region. There is a strong coffee culture in the region that is likely to positively influence the market.



Global Coffee Beauty Products Market: Key Players

Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Mr. Bean Body Care

Avon Products, Inc.

Sephora USA, Inc.

Vogue International LLC

Global Coffee Beauty Products Market: Segmentation

Type

Skincare

Haircare

Perfume & Fragrance

Others

Product

Gels

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

Lotions

Others



Skin Type

Oily

Dry

Sensitive

Normal

Combination



Price Range

Low (Below US$ 25)

Medium (US$ 25-US$ 70)

High/Premium (Above US$ 70)



Consumer Group

Men

Women

Unisex



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



