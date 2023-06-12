Introducing DEXDAO Based On Uniswap And 1inch – The Ultimate Decentralized Trading And Governance Solution

Singapore, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unleashing DEXDAO , a decentralized exchange that harnesses the capabilities of 1inch and Uniswap technology, setting a new standard for DAO token trading. DEXDAO sets itself apart through its distinctive mechanics, enabling effortless collaboration between organizations and their communities. By granting token holders the authority to propose and vote on organizational changes, DEXDAO embraces the "Govern-to-Earn" philosophy, emphasizing trading and transparency within blockchain organizations. This groundbreaking innovation has generated considerable interest among the company’s partners, who are eager to establish improved communication channels with their communities.

With DEXDAO, DAOs can launch their tokens and engage with their communities, earning 25% of trading commissions when they issue tokens with XDAO. With the Govern-to-Earn mechanic, traders actively participate in project decisions by proposing ideas and voting based on their token share. DEXDAO ensures security through anti-scam measures such as Liquidity Lockups and New Tokens Lockups for 30 days, operating on original Uniswap contracts. Limit Orders are by 1inch, and DAOs are powered by XDAO. Profit distribution is divided among four groups, with 25% each going to those who invite new users, DAO token holders, DAOs that issued tokens, and DEXDAO development & security. Experience the power of DEXDAO, where trading, governance, and profit sharing converge in a seamless ecosystem.

“We are incredibly excited to announce DEXDAO, the cutting-edge decentralized exchange for DAO token trading. With a focus on transparency and community governance, DEXDAO empowers organizations and their token holders to drive impactful changes. Our partnership with PARQ UBUD, a prominent tech hub community, exemplifies the power of DEXDAO in facilitating community-driven decision-making. Renowned NFT artist Pokras Lampas will leverage DEXDAO to involve his community in shaping the destiny of his works. Join us as we revolutionize decentralized finance and empower communities worldwide,” DEXDAO CEO Vlad Shavlidze said.

About DEXDAO: