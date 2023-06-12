Dallas, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating pit boss dads on Father’s Day with their Legit. Texas. Barbecue. options for any size gathering.

Show the grill master in your family just how much you appreciate them with a full spread of slow smoked barbecue on Father’s Day, June 18th. The Texas-style barbecue brand will be offering their delicious pit-smoked barbecue pack options in store, online at dickeys.com, or on the Dickey’s App.

Whether you prefer a backyard barbecue, a day at the lake or a relaxing meal indoors to beat the heat, Dickey’s has options for celebrating your dad gathering of any size:

Picnic Pack (starting at $35.90) – one choice of meat, two large sides and four slices of Texas toast. Feeds two to three.

Family Pack (starting at $61.60) – two choices of meat, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meat, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.40) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac & cheese, coleslaw, bread, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.

BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, bread, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12.

“At Dickeys we’re thrilled to let dad sit back and relax this Father’s Day and let Dickey’s do the cooking,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “Our multiple pack options can feed groups of all sizes and show dad just how much he’s appreciated”.

Want to make it a Father’s Day catering? Beginning June 15th, Dickey’s is holding a catering contest offering their catering guests an opportunity to submit their valid catering receipts for a chance to win cash back. Additionally, any guest ordering catering prior to June 18th will have the chance to receive up to 20% off their catering order at participating stores.

Also, don’t forget that Kids Eat Free every Sunday in-store at Dickeys with a minimum adult purchase of $12.00.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

