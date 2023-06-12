Akoya to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that Company management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Capital One Securities 2nd Annual Spatial Biology and Proteomics Virtual Research Summit

“Pushing the Envelope of Technology with Increased Sensitivity and Higher Plex on the Horizon” Panel on Tuesday, June 20th at 10:30 AM ET

Niro Ramachandran, CBO

TD Cowen 2nd Annual Tools/Dx Revolution

“Spatial – The Next Frontier: Clinical” Panel on Monday, June 26th at 4:20 PM PT

Brian McKelligon, CEO

A live and archived webcast of the Capital One event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

(617) 650-8497

media@akoyabio.com