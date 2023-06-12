Pelletized Activated Carbon Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% During 2023-2031; The Water & Wastewater Treatment Application Segment Held Major Share in 2022

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market size was US$ 5.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.3 Bn by 2031.
The global industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2031. Growth in industrial and manufacturing sectors, together with rising market demand for pelletized activated carbon for mercury level reduction, are major drivers of the global industry. Pelletized activated carbon is extensively utilized in processes such as water treatment and air purification.
Global population expansion, rise in environmental restrictions to reduce pollution in the water and air, and increase in demand for clean water are factors the driving the carbon industry growth. Producers of pelletized activated carbon are growing their manufacturing capabilities to keep up with the increased demand throughout the world. Companies are also streamlining production procedures, making investments in new production facilities, and implementing cutting-edge technology in order to increase market share.
Activated carbon that has been pelletized has many advantages. It features a sizable surface area and a porous network that offers a high capacity for adsorption. Additionally, it efficiently adsorbs and eliminates a variety of toxins, pollutants, and impurities from solutions, liquids, and gases. As a result, it is a popular option for use in many applications.
Key Findings of Market Report
- Pelletized activated carbon effectively removes pollutants from both wastewater and water. It can successfully remove impurities, including heavy metals, organic molecules, chemicals that affect taste and odor, and micropollutants due to its large porous structure and surface area, which offer plenty of adsorption sites. Pelletized activated carbon is widely used in the water and wastewater treatment industry to meet the required water quality requirements and guarantee safety of water supplies. In the near future, this is projected to have a favorable effect on the expansion of the pelletized activated carbon market.
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Growth Drivers
- A variety of pollutants, such as odors, heavy metals such as mercury, and volatile organic compounds, can be successfully adsorbed by activated carbon. Heavy metal mercury is a poisonous substance that endangers both the environment and human health. Activated carbon that has been pelletized is specially designed to remove mercury as effectively as possible. These pellets are carefully produced with a high surface area and regulated pore structure in order to maximize the amount of mercury that can be absorbed from flue gases or other emission streams. Increased demand for pelletized activated carbon for mercury removal is anticipated to boost market development.
- Globally, governments and environmental organizations have put strict controls on manufacturing and industrial activities in an effort to reduce pollution and save the environment. It is necessary to develop efficient air and water filtration systems in order to reduce the number of pollutants that are released into the environment and waterways due to these restrictions. This has led to the increasing demand for pelletized activated carbon.
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Regional Landscape
- In 2022, Asia Pacific held a sizable share of the global pelletized activated carbon industry. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global industry between 2023 and 2031 due to significant urbanization and industrialization in the region in recent decades. In Asia Pacific, usage of pelletized activated carbon in both water and air purification procedures has increased due to the expansion of sectors, including food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and manufacturing.
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global pelletized activated carbon market are as follows
- Siemens Water Technologies Corp
- CarbPure Technologies
- Calgon Carbon Corporation,
- Carbotech AC GmbH
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- JACOBI CARBONS GROUP
Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Segmentation
Raw Material
- Coal
- Wood
- Coconut Shell
- Lignite
- Bamboo
- Paddy Husk
- Others
Pellet Size
- 1mm to 3mm
- 3mm to 5 mm
- More than 5mm
Application
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Air & Gas Treatment
- Mercury Removal
- Catalyst
- Metal Recovery
- Filter
- Others
End-use
- Automotive
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemical
- Agriculture
- Power
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Others
Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
