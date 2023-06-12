Pelletized Activated Carbon Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% During 2023-2031; The Water & Wastewater Treatment Application Segment Held Major Share in 2022

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market size was US$ 5.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.3 Bn by 2031.



The global industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2031. Growth in industrial and manufacturing sectors, together with rising market demand for pelletized activated carbon for mercury level reduction, are major drivers of the global industry. Pelletized activated carbon is extensively utilized in processes such as water treatment and air purification.

Global population expansion, rise in environmental restrictions to reduce pollution in the water and air, and increase in demand for clean water are factors the driving the carbon industry growth. Producers of pelletized activated carbon are growing their manufacturing capabilities to keep up with the increased demand throughout the world. Companies are also streamlining production procedures, making investments in new production facilities, and implementing cutting-edge technology in order to increase market share.

Activated carbon that has been pelletized has many advantages. It features a sizable surface area and a porous network that offers a high capacity for adsorption. Additionally, it efficiently adsorbs and eliminates a variety of toxins, pollutants, and impurities from solutions, liquids, and gases. As a result, it is a popular option for use in many applications.

Key Findings of Market Report

Pelletized activated carbon effectively removes pollutants from both wastewater and water. It can successfully remove impurities, including heavy metals, organic molecules, chemicals that affect taste and odor, and micropollutants due to its large porous structure and surface area, which offer plenty of adsorption sites. Pelletized activated carbon is widely used in the water and wastewater treatment industry to meet the required water quality requirements and guarantee safety of water supplies. In the near future, this is projected to have a favorable effect on the expansion of the pelletized activated carbon market.



Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Growth Drivers

A variety of pollutants, such as odors, heavy metals such as mercury, and volatile organic compounds, can be successfully adsorbed by activated carbon. Heavy metal mercury is a poisonous substance that endangers both the environment and human health. Activated carbon that has been pelletized is specially designed to remove mercury as effectively as possible. These pellets are carefully produced with a high surface area and regulated pore structure in order to maximize the amount of mercury that can be absorbed from flue gases or other emission streams. Increased demand for pelletized activated carbon for mercury removal is anticipated to boost market development.

Globally, governments and environmental organizations have put strict controls on manufacturing and industrial activities in an effort to reduce pollution and save the environment. It is necessary to develop efficient air and water filtration systems in order to reduce the number of pollutants that are released into the environment and waterways due to these restrictions. This has led to the increasing demand for pelletized activated carbon.

Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Regional Landscape

In 2022, Asia Pacific held a sizable share of the global pelletized activated carbon industry. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global industry between 2023 and 2031 due to significant urbanization and industrialization in the region in recent decades. In Asia Pacific, usage of pelletized activated carbon in both water and air purification procedures has increased due to the expansion of sectors, including food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and manufacturing.



Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global pelletized activated carbon market are as follows

Siemens Water Technologies Corp

CarbPure Technologies

Calgon Carbon Corporation,

Carbotech AC GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

JACOBI CARBONS GROUP

Global Pelletized Activated Carbon Market: Segmentation

Raw Material

Coal

Wood

Coconut Shell

Lignite

Bamboo

Paddy Husk

Others



Pellet Size

1mm to 3mm

3mm to 5 mm

More than 5mm



Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Air & Gas Treatment

Mercury Removal

Catalyst

Metal Recovery

Filter

Others



End-use

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Agriculture

Power

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



