Globalink Investment Inc. Announces Extension of the Deadline to Complete a Business Combination to September 9, 2023

New York, NY, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globalink Investment Inc. (Nasdaq: GLLI, GLLIW, GLLIR, GLLIU) (“Globalink” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that on June 12, 2023, it caused to be deposited $390,000 (the “Extension Payment”) into its trust account (the “Trust Account”) with Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company (“Continental”) to extend the deadline to complete its initial business combination from June 9, 2023 to September 9, 2023. The extension is the second of five extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.



About Globalink Investment Inc.

Globalink is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region, Globalink intends to pursue targets in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia (excluding China, Hong Kong and Macau) in the medical technology and green energy industry.

