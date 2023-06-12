Alvopetro to Present at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference on June 15th

Alvopetro invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



CALGARY, Alberta, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSX-V: ALV; OTCQX: ALVOF) today announced that Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the present live at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 15th, 2023.

DATE: June 15, 2023

TIME: 10:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3MiFc52

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. Investors can also book 1x1 meetings through the online portal.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Company Highlights

May 2023 average daily sales volumes of 1,888 boepd, largely from our Caburé natural gas development in Bahia state in Brazil, with new production additions from our Murucututu natural gas field onstream at the end of May;

Q1 2023 realized natural gas sales price of US$12.06/Mcf;

2023 capital plans focused on lower risk development opportunities, with drilling currently underway on our first of two development wells planned on our Bom Lugar oil field and drilling of two fit-for-purpose development wells planned on our Murucututu natural gas field in the second half of 2023; and

Quarterly dividends increased by 17% in Q1 2023, to US$0.14 per common share.

Corporate Presentation

About Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:



boepd = barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) per day Mcf = thousand cubic feet Q1 2023 = three months ended March 31, 2023

BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", “expect”, "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning anticipated natural gas sales volumes from the 197(1) well, anticipated timing of drilling the BL-06 well, anticipated natural gas sales and gas deliveries under the Company’s long-term gas sales agreement, plans relating to the Company's operational activities, and proposed exploration and development activities and the timing for such activities. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, foreign exchange rates, well development and operating performance, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability, the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities, expectations regarding Alvopetro’s working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, general economic and business conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

