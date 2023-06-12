Associa EMB Management Volunteers Help Animal Rescue Relocate To New Facility

REDMOND, Wash., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa EMB Management (EMB) a leading provider of community management services throughout the Metro Seattle, Eastside, and Puget Sound areas and surrounding communities, volunteered with Motley Zoo Animal Rescue to help get their new facility up and running. The zoo had recently relocated from Redmond to nearby Monroe. EMB volunteers helped clean up the facility by installing fencing, raking leaves, and spreading gravel throughout a meet-and-greet area for pets and their adoptive parents.

Motley Zoo Animal Rescue is dedicated to improving the lives of animals locally, nationally, and internationally. It does so by alleviating their suffering and elevating their status in society through the rescue and rehabilitation of animals in need and community education on responsible pet ownership and animal welfare. It advocates for all animal life in the hope of ending animal neglect and abuse and to end the devastating effects of pet overpopulation through spaying and neutering. To learn how you can help, visit https://www.motleyzooanimalrescue.org/get-involved.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“Animals give us so much comfort and companionship in our lives while asking for so little in return,” said Associa EMB Management Branch President Monika Padilla, CMCA®, AMS® “It was truly a labor of love to help Motley Zoo, so they can continue providing the love, care and opportunity for adoption that these animals deserve.”

