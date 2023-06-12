Biogen Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Biogen Will Adjourn Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until June 26, 2023, to Give All Stockholders Sufficient Time to Review and Vote on Proposed Slate



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced several changes to its Board of Directors today. The changes will refresh the composition of the Board and follow the Board’s continual interaction with company stockholders to solicit their perspective on a range of issues around the company’s performance and strategy.

Directors Alexander J. Denner, Ph.D., William D. Jones and Richard C. Mulligan, Ph.D., will no longer stand for re-election and Biogen announced the nomination of Susan Langer who will stand for election to the company’s board of directors at its annual meeting of stockholders. As previously announced, Board Chair Stelios Papadopoulos will step down from the Board after the Annual Meeting. He will be replaced as Board Chair by Caroline Dorsa.

In order to give stockholders sufficient time to review the changes, including Ms. Langer’s nomination, prior to voting, the Board will convene and then adjourn its Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled on June 14, 2023, and then reconvene on Monday, June 26, 2023.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of an extensive shareholder engagement process and adds additional skills and experience from Ms. Langer, a highly qualified director who can help support Biogen’s ambitious growth plans,” said Ms. Dorsa.

“I want to thank Stelios, Alex, William, and Richard. They have made valuable contributions to our Board and Company as we delivered significant therapeutic breakthroughs and navigated numerous challenges. Their steady leadership, thoughtful counsel and dedication to Biogen’s innovative spirit leave a legacy on which we will continue to build.”

“This is an important time for Biogen as we are working to put the company back on a sustainable growth path to deliver enhanced value for our patients, employees and shareholders,” said Christopher A. Viehbacher, Biogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am looking forward to working alongside Caroline as chair and the entire Board and management team to meet that goal and deliver on this company’s full capabilities.”

Ms. Langer brings healthcare and biotech operational and strategy experience to the Board. She is President of Souffle Therapeutics. Previously, Ms. Langer was founding President of Kojin Therapeutics as well as founding Chief Business Officer of Paratus Sciences. Prior to that, Ms. Langer worked for Biogen in roles of increasing responsibility, including as Head of Corporate Strategy where she led the strategy and execution of more than a dozen corporate transactions as well as company-wide initiatives. She also serves on the Board of NextRNA Therapeutics. Ms. Langer has also previously served as Venture Partner at Old Silver VC and Managing Partner at Guava Partners. She received a BA from Cornell University.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.



