Centrifugation-free Sperm Separation Systems Market Poised for USD 200.0 Mn Revenue by 2031, Says Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global centrifugation-free sperm separation systems market is projected to reach approximately USD 200.0 Mn by 2031 with CAGR of 4%.



Advancements in cryobanking and preservation methods and consistent improvements in techniques used in sperm preparation in in-vitro fertilization procedures are accelerating the market growth. Recent market trends indicate a shift from centrifugation-based sperm preparation techniques to centrifugation-free devices to extract spermatozoa. This preference for advanced, efficient, and reliable sperm selection method is likely to augment the market size.

Rise in usage of MS to extract spermatozoa is ascribed to need for improved motility in the sperm fraction. Rapid incorporation of the MS technology in newer centrifugation-free sperm separation systems is expected to augment the market development in the near future.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in R&D in Microfluidic Sperm Sorters: Significant pace of development of non-centrifugation techniques based on microfluidic is anticipated to bolster market growth. Surge in adoption of microfluidic sperm sorters is expected to propel the centrifugation-free sperm separation systems market. High utilization of microfluidic sperm sorter in clinical applications is ascribed to its benefit in reducing DNA damage. The method also helps maintain DNA integrity of selected spermatozoa by lowering the chance of radiation-induced sperm DNA lesions. However, the microfluidic technology used in intra-uterine insemination (IUI) laboratories and in-vitro procedures is emerging gradually, and eventually reduce chance of iatrogenic failure of pregnancy.

Key Growth Drivers: Centrifugation-free Sperm Separation Systems Market

Rise in incidence of male infertility and surge in prevalence of female infertility, especially in couples of reproductive age groups, is a key factor driving the evolution of the centrifugation-free sperm separation systems market. Surge in demand for advanced methods in assisted fertilization procedures in developed and developing countries, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, is expected to drive the market in the next few years.

Significant increase in number of in-vitro fertilization clinics and growing awareness among the affected couples about the availability of their services, especially in developing countries, are anticipated to drive the demand for centrifugation-free sperm separation procedures

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for major share of the global centrifugation-free sperm separation systems market in 2019 and is anticipated to retain the prominent position in the next few years. Presence of several leading players, extensive R&D activities related to sperm-sorting devices, and rapid advancement in microfluidics technology on sperm selection technique are factors expected to augment the market development in North America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant revenue opportunities to companies in the market. Rise in incidence of both male and female infertility over the past few years is expected to strengthen the adoption of centrifugation-free sperm separation systems in IVF clinics and centers and help augment the market growth in the region. Rapid increase in demand for novel sperm separation systems is likely to fuel market development in the region in the near future.

Competition Landscape

Key players are focusing on product launches, licensing and agreements, and geographic expansion strategy to increase market share. Leading players operating in the centrifugation-free sperm separation systems market are offering advanced methods of cryopreservation in order to gain competitive edge over others.

Prominent companies in the centrifugation-free sperm separation systems market are

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Memphasys Ltd.

DxNow

SAR Healthline Pvt Ltd.

Lotus Bio

Koek Biotechnology

Centrifugation-free Sperm Separation Systems Market Segmentation

Technique

Migration-sedimentation (MS)

Microfluidic Sperm Sorters (MFSSs)

Others



End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Cryobanks

IVF Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



