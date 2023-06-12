LGI Homes Opens New Community in Houston Market

CONROE, Texas, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of their new project Sweetwater Ridge. LGI Homes is building and selling 212 single-family homes in the first section of this 1,184-lot community. Sweetwater Ridge is in a premier location, with incredible family friendly attractions.



“We are excited to open Sweetwater Ridge in the fast-growing Conroe area. With pricing starting in the low-$200s, we believe we are well positioned to meet the demand for affordable new homes,” said Zach Walden, VP of Sales for Houston.

Located off SH-105 and FM-1484, Sweetwater Ridge homeowners will have access to a multitude of amenities within steps of their front door. Inside the community, there is a $2.8 million park featuring a community pavilion, splash pad, children’s playground, 9-hole disc golf course and multiple picnic areas. Additionally, there are two dog parks, as well as miles of walking trails.

LGI Homes is offering five floor plans at Sweetwater Ridge, ranging in size from 1,076 square feet with three bedrooms to 2,131 square feet with four bedrooms. Each LGI home at Sweetwater Ridge comes with stunning wood siding and stone masonry, spacious layouts and large back patios. LGI Homes is providing the exclusive CompleteHome™ package at Sweetwater Ridge. Interior upgrades feature a full suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, polished granite countertops and designer white wood kitchen cabinetry. Other features include luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed LED lighting, a tankless hot water heater, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, a programmable thermostat, and much more. To top it off, the exterior of each home comes with a professionally landscaped front yard and a fully fenced back yard.

New homes start in the $200s and are ready for quick move-in. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 855-393-4676 ext 149 or visit LGIHomes.com/SweetwaterRidge.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

