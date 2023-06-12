Construction Design Software Market to reach $20 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Construction Design Software Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 20 billion by 2032, according to latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology is fueling the industry growth. BIM software enables architects, engineers, and construction professionals to create and manage digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of construction projects. By providing a collaborative platform, BIM facilitates enhanced communication, coordination, and visualization, resulting in improved project outcomes and cost efficiencies. Moreover, construction design software offers advanced tools and features to optimize building designs for energy efficiency, environmental impact, and resource conservation. With the increasing focus on sustainability and stringent regulations, the for construction design software market demand with sustainability capabilities will also surge.

Service component segment to contribute to industry value

The software segment will generate significant revenues for construction design software market by 2032. Services play a crucial role in the successful implementation and utilization of construction design software solutions. Service providers offer a range of services, including consulting, training, and support, to assist organizations in effectively implementing and optimizing software solutions. Wider adoption of services as businesses increasingly recognize the importance of seamless integration and maximum utilization of construction design software will add to segment share.

Strict safety regulation to favor software adoption for safety & reporting application

The industry share from safety & reporting application will grow substantially from 2023-2032, as construction projects require robust safety management and reporting mechanisms to ensure compliance with safety regulations and mitigate potential risks. The safety & reporting module enables project teams to proactively identify and address safety concerns, track incidents, and generate comprehensive reports. It also helps streamline project workflows, improves accountability, and enhances overall project efficiency.

Extensive infrastructure development to push Europe industy growth

Europe construction design software market will record a strong CAGR through 2032, owing to extensive infrastructure development, urbanization, and numerous renovation projects. Additionally, strict building regulations, sustainability initiatives, and the presence of major construction software vendors in countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France contribute to the market share. The digital transformation initiatives and government support for innovative construction technologies further boost the adoption of construction design software in the region.

Construction Design Software Industry Players

Autodesk Inc., CMiC, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, e-Builder, Inc., Odoo SA, Schneider Electric, Sage Group plc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Systemates, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (Adeaca Corp.), Construct Connect, Trimble Inc., Bentley Systems, and Vectorworks, Inc.

Construction Design Software Industry News

In March 2023, Arup, a renowned global built environment consultant, and PKPM, a leading Chinese software provider, collaborated to unveil PKPM-AID (Arup Intelligent Design), the inaugural commercial intelligent structural design software in China's building industry.

