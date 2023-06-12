Genomics Services Market to surpass USD 12.3 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Genomics Services Market size is expected to exceed USD 12.3 billion by 2032. The genomic services industry has experienced significant growth and innovation in recent years. With advancements in DNA sequencing technologies and increasing demand for personalized medicine, the market is projected to expand rapidly. Genomic services encompass a wide range of offerings, including whole genome sequencing, targeted sequencing, genotyping, gene expression analysis, and bioinformatics solutions.

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, growing awareness about the potential of genomics in healthcare, and decreasing costs of sequencing. Key players in the market include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, and Qiagen. The future holds promising opportunities for further advancements and the adoption of genomic services.

Growing popularity of genotyping services

Genotyping, sanger sequencing, next-generation sequencing, microarray, and other services are the sub-segments. Genotyping services play a crucial role in the genomics services market which will influence evolution by 2032. It helps enable the identification of genetic variations and provides valuable insights into an individual's genetic makeup. These services involve analyzing an individual's DNA to identify specific genetic markers or variations associated with traits, diseases, or drug responses. Genotyping services utilize various techniques, such as microarrays or next-generation sequencing, to efficiently genotype thousands of genetic markers simultaneously. They find applications in personalized medicine, pharmacogenomics, agriculture, and population genetics research.

Extensive use of genomic services in the field of healthcare

The genomics services market is segmented into diagnostics and research. The diagnostics application segment is expected to witness gains by 2032. Diagnostics extensively utilize genomic services to revolutionize the field of healthcare. By analyzing an individual's genetic information, genomic services enable the identification of genetic variants associated with diseases, drug responses, and predispositions to certain conditions. This information is vital for accurate and early diagnosis of genetic disorders and personalized treatment strategies.

Genomic services, such as DNA sequencing, genotyping, and gene expression analysis, provide valuable insights into an individual's genomic profile, helping clinicians make informed decisions regarding patient care. Additionally, genomic services facilitate the development of companion diagnostics, enabling the selection of appropriate therapies based on a patient's genetic profile.

Rising demand for genomics services across diagnostic centers

The genomics services market is divided into diagnostic centers, CROs, research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, and others. Diagnostics centers leverage genomic services to enhance their capabilities in disease detection and patient care driving the market development by 2032.

These centers utilize genomic testing, such as DNA sequencing and genotyping, to analyze patient samples and identify genetic variations associated with diseases and conditions. By integrating genomic information into their diagnostic processes, centers can offer more accurate and personalized diagnoses, allowing for targeted treatment strategies. Genomic services also enable diagnostics centers to provide comprehensive genetic testing for inherited disorders, cancer risk assessment, and pharmacogenomics.

Advancements in genomic technology across the Europe region

The genomics services market in Europe is experiencing significant development and is poised for further expansion between 2023 and 2032. Factors such as advancements in genomic technologies, increased funding for genomics research, and a growing focus on personalized medicine are driving the market's development. European countries have been actively investing in genomics infrastructure and initiatives, leading to the establishment of numerous genomic service providers. These providers offer a wide range of services, including DNA sequencing, genotyping, bioinformatics, and genetic counseling. The market's progress is also fueled by collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players, fostering innovation and accelerating the adoption of genomic services in healthcare and other sectors.

Key players in the global genomics services market

Some of the eminent players in the global genomic services market are Illumina, Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Macrogen, Inc., GENEWIZ (Azenta, Inc.), PerkinElmer Inc., Eurofins Scientific, LGC Limited, and Q2 Solutions, among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Genomics Services Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Technological advancements in the area of genomics

3.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of genetic disorders

3.2.1.3 Increasing usage of genomics in specialized or personalized medicines

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Lack of trained professionals in the field of genomics

3.2.2.2 High cost required to set up genomic laboratories may hamper the market growth

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By service type

3.3.2 By application

3.3.3 By end-user

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Company positioning matrix

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Strategy dashboard, 2022

