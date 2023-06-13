Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market to exceed USD 15 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market size is expected to surpass USD 15 billion by 2032. Rising awareness and subsequent demand for early detection of skin disorders is shaping the industry scenario. The increasing prevalence of skin disorders and conditions worldwide. Skin diseases such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and skin cancer have become more common, necessitating the need for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools.

Furthermore, technological advancements play a crucial role in driving the market forward. The development of advanced imaging techniques, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and dermatoscopy, has revolutionized dermatology diagnosis. These devices provide high-resolution imaging and enable dermatologists to visualize skin layers and structures more effectively, leading to improved diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

Dermatoscopes with effective detection to gain positive traction

The dermatology diagnostic devices market is classified into imaging devices, microscopes, dermatoscopes, and others. The dermatoscopes segment is slated to grow considerably by 2032 on account of increasing incidence of skin disorders. Dermatoscopes are effective tools for examining skin lesions, moles, and other abnormalities, aiding in the early detection and diagnosis of these conditions. Moreover, growing preference for non-invasive techniques among patients and healthcare professionals across the world will promote the use of dermatoscopes.

Rising prevalence of skin cancer to generate market revenues

The dermatology diagnostic devices market in terms of application is categorized into psoriasis, acne, skin cancer, dermatitis hair & scalp disorders, and others. The skin cancer segment will hold significant market share by 2032, driven by rising incidences of melanoma which is a critical health concern worldwide. The global situation has encouraged significant advancements in diagnostic technologies, such as dermatoscopy, optical coherence tomography (OCT), confocal microscopy, and molecular diagnostics. The availability of advanced diagnostic devices has fueled their adoption in the diagnosis of skin cancer.

Increasing number of dermatology clinics in APAC

Asia Pacific dermatology diagnostic devices market is poised to display decent growth by 2032. A significant rise in the number of dermatology clinics and hospitals in the region offering specialized skin care services is expected to fuel the use of dermatology diagnostic devices. This has pushed the need to cater to the increasing patient load and improve diagnostic capabilities. Many countries in the region have implemented favorable government initiatives to promote healthcare infrastructure development, including dermatology services, boosting the overall business dynamics.

Major Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the dermatology diagnostic devices industry report include Caliber I.D. Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, ILLUCO Corporation Ltd., BOMTECH Electronics Co., Nikon Corporation, DermoScan GmbH, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Canfield Imaging Systems, Michelson Diagnostics Limited, Abbott Diagnostics, and Bruker Corporation among others.

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market News

In March 2023, Eris Lifesciences, an Indian drug firm, announced the acquisition of Dr. Reddy’s Labotories' nine dermatology brands for more than USD 33 million to boost its cosmetic dermatology product line. With this, the company also intended to expand their customer reach in the Indian market.

In May 2023, STRATA Skin Sciences, a medical technology firm, revealed the first successful patient trial for its TheraClear®X open label, single-arm, clinical research study for acne. This exposed a new development in dermatology and is set to fuel the company’s market position.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising incidence of skin associated diseases and skin cancer worldwide

3.2.1.2 Increasing expenditure on skin care in developing countries

3.2.1.3 Advances in technology of skincare devices

3.2.1.4 Growing demand for cosmetic procedures in developed countries

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Excessive equipment cost

3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory landscape

Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive dashboard, 2022

4.4 Company market share analysis, 2022

4.5 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.6 Competitive positioning matrix

4.7 Strategic outlook matrix

