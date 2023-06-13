Rising Demand for Quality Control Drives Growth of Global Inspection Machines Market

Westford, USA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the inspection machines market will attain a value of USD 1041.13 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2023-2030). The market is anticipated to be led by fully automated machinery, then by manual machines. With optimal inspection precision, improved detection level and adherence to high standard guidelines, fully automated machines account for a sizeable portion of the market. These systems are used in a wide range of industries because they can spot flaws in real-time and provide a way to avoid re-inspection. As part of the zero-error strategy, the expanding need for quality criteria, an increasing need to eliminate impurities and visual faults and technological improvements in this field will help the market to expand.

According to the SkyQuest, the strict regulatory compliance in the healthcare sector being implemented by various governments worldwide is expected to lead to significant growth for the inspection machines market over the course of the forecast period. In addition, the expansion of the global market for inspection machines is also influenced by various government initiatives to encourage good manufacturing practices or GMP.

The primary factors predicted to drive the growth of inspection machines market in the forecast period are the rise in the number of regulatory mandates to uphold GMP compliance in the healthcare industry and rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D expenses. The market is also expected to be further stimulated by an increase in product recalls. The growing number of inspection points along the manufacturing line is another factor that is expected to hinder the market's growth. On the other hand, it is projected that the increase in demand for refurbished equipment due to the growing price of inspection machines will further constrain the market's growth over the forecast period.

Vision Inspection Systems Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to Increasing Demand for High-Quality Products

Vision inspection systems segment held the highest market share because of their quick adaptability, ease of use and superior performance. Vision inspection systems are widely employed in the medical device, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food industries, all contributing to the need for consumables. In addition, these inspection systems provide consumers with cutting-edge features, including the integration of smart cameras, high operational power (which can operate continuously), inspection accuracy and compatibility with a range of applications, further increasing their acceptance.

North America is dominating the market due to the abundance use of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in the region, strict regulatory requirements for healthcare providers, increased manufacturing plant inspection checkpoints and strictly regulated inspection standards with a mandatory enforcement in the region. The US is a centre of competitiveness in the market for inspection machines due to several significant international competitors.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to Rising GMP Compliance

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is predicted to expand the most during the forecast period. This is because inspection machines are widely utilized for quality assurance and inspections in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, essential for the market's growth. Additionally, more pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses are utilising inspection machines because of things such as expanding inspection checkpoints in production and packaging lines, stringent government regulations, the growing need to combat fake pharmaceutical products, product recalls, and the prevention of revenue loss carried out by the use of inspection machines.

Asia-Pacific regional market is projected to account for a positive CAGR. The strict enforcement of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) regulations and the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries are two additional factors that have contributed to the region's expansion in the inspection machine market in Asia Pacific. Japan will see the fastest growth rate due to the advancement of emerging technologies and innovation in the inspection and weighing industries,

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Inspection Machines market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Inspection Machines Market

Ishida introduced a method for X-ray testing to boost sensitivity in 2022. The Ishida IX-G2-F uses a new line sensor with a better signal-to-noise ratio to produce high-quality X-ray images.

G'imprim switched to the PrintSTAR platform in 2022. PrintSTAR completes the missing images from matrix cameras from rival systems.

