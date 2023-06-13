Unleash the Full Gaming Potential for PC, PS5, and Xbox with the INNOCN 27G1S Gaming Monitor

Shenzhen,China, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has firmly established itself as a top contender in manufacturing elite monitors that add value to people's lives. Since 2014, INNOCN has been consistently delivering monitors with exceptional features, and there are no indications of the company’s momentum fading anytime soon.

INNOCN continues to make waves in the industry with its highly acclaimed 27G1S 27-inch Gaming Monitor, celebrated for its exceptional gaming performance. This monitor has gained recognition as the perfect gaming companion for PC, PS5, and Xbox enthusiasts.

The true joy of owning powerful PCs and gaming consoles lies in the fascinating experience of high-quality graphics and sounds. And when paired with a top monitor like the 27G1S, video games seamlessly spring to life, enhancing the gaming adventure like never before. With HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and Audio Out ports, it offers connectivity to a wide range of devices, and even allows for external speaker integration.

The 27G1S excels in delivering outstanding features for PC, PS5, and Xbox gaming. Its 2560 x 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate ensure crystal-clear visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay. The 27-inch monitor possesses impressive color characteristics with 99% sRGB color gamut coverage, while its FreeSync technology minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

The monitor offers customizable height and tilt adjustments for optimal comfort, while its VESA wall mount compatibility adds versatility to its placement in living rooms, gaming rooms, or offices. The INNOCN 27G1S 27 Inch Gaming Monitor is available for purchase at $469.99 on Amazon US and costs only €399.00 for A mazon EU customers. The monitor's Blue Light Reduction and Flicker-Free technology protect users' eyes from fatigue, irritation, and strain. It enables safe, extended gaming sessions for PC, PS5, and Xbox enthusiasts.

