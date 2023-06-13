IBA signs contract with partner CGN Medical Technology for the installation of a Proteus®PLUS system in China

English French

This contract is the second order from CGN Medical Technology for IBA’s Proteus®PLUS system

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, June 13, 2023 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announced it has signed an equipment contract with its partner CGN Medical Technology (CGNMT) for IBA’s Proteus®PLUS1 proton therapy system, with one gantry treatment room to be installed at the West China International Cancer Treatment Center in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

CGNMT is the sole proton therapy system vendor for West China International Cancer Treatment Center in Chengdu. Following the strategic licensing agreement signed between IBA and CGNNT in 2020, IBA provides the key components of the Proteus®PLUS system to CGNMT which will be installed at the hospital site. CGNMT will be responsible for the installation, commissioning, service and maintenance of the proton therapy equipment.



Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This project is the ninth Proteus®PLUS system to be installed in China and the second order received from CGNMT since the beginning of our successful collaboration. We were happy to meet the management team of CGNMT in person for the first time since the pandemic and the signature of our agreement. We have been impressed with the progress that has been made so far by our partner and look forward to continuing our relationship with them to ensure the future success and expansion of proton therapy in the Chinese market.”

HU Dongming, Chairman of CGN Nuclear Technology Development Co., Ltd., added: “We were happy to welcome Mr. Legrain and his team to CGN in Shenzhen and celebrate the fantastic progress we have made in the delivery of this innovative technology to the Chinese market. We are pleased and honored to be working with the West China International Cancer Treatment Center which demonstrates the potential of our collaboration for the benefit of cancer patients in China. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with IBA as we continue with this project.”

***ENDS***

[1] Proteus®PLUS is a brand name of Proteus®235

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About CGNNT

CGNNT (stock code: 000881.SZ) is a leading company in the nuclear technology application industry that was restructured and listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange on February 27, 2017, after the major asset restructuring of CGN Nuclear Technology Application Co., Ltd. and China Dalian International Cobusiness (Group) Holdings Ltd. Up to now, CGNNT has completed the layout of core business units such as accelerator manufacturing, application development and technical service and modified polymer material. Their market share leads the nation. CGNNT mainly incubates such emerging services as radiation detection and security inspection (managed) and new irradiation application, and actively expands to high-end fields such as nuclear medicine (especially PT field), nuclear agricultural science and nuclear environmental protection, with market size firmly ahead in China.

More information can be found at: http://www.cgnnt.com.cn

CONTACTS

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com







1 Proteus®PLUS is a brand name of Proteus®235





Attachment