Dividend Declaration

13 June 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Dividend Announcement
Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2023, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 1.00 pence per share, as timetabled below:
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|29 June 2023
|Record Date:
|30 June 2023
|Payment Date
|28 July 2023
The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (DRIS) is 7 July 2023 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 20 3832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31