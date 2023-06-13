Invalda INVL signed employee stock option contracts

English Lithuanian

Invalda INVL has signed option contracts with employees of companies in which Invalda INVL owns 50 per cent or more of the shares regarding 47,394 ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL, in accordance with the rules for Granting Equity Incentives and in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 30 April 2023. In 2026, in accordance with the procedures and conditions set out in the option contracts, employees may exercise the right to acquire the above number of Invalda INVL registered ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 by paying EUR 1 (one) for each share acquired. The options were granted to employees as a variable part of remuneration for last year.

The company also entered into agreements for options that are part of a long-term incentive programme. They would entitle employees to acquire shares of Invalda INVL in 2026 if the company’s net asset value on 31 December 2025 is above EUR 15.0552 per share. The number of shares employees would be allowed to acquire, at a price of one (1) euro per share, would be calculated in the manner established by the shareholders' meeting.

Since 2016 when the company began to offer stock options to employees and including the agreements signed this year that specify the number of shares, employees of the group have entered into stock option agreements for a total of 734,318 shares of Invalda INVL and to date have acquired 260,926 of those shares.

