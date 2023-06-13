English Finnish

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 JUNE 2023 AT 9.30 A.M. EEST

Change in Enento Group’s Executive Management Team

Heikki Ylipekkala, Enento Group’s Director of Digital Processes business area and member of the Executive Management Team, will leave his position today to pursue new opportunities outside of Enento.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Heikki for his valuable contributions to the development of Enento Group over the years. Heikki has played a pivotal role in numerous significant service development projects within our company. Under his guidance and leadership, we have successfully introduced several innovative digital services to the market”, says Jeanette Jäger, CEO of the Enento Group.

“I joined Asiakastieto Group in late 2016, and it has been a tremendous journey of growth, collaboration, and dedication as we worked together to establish Enento Group as a leading Nordic company. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside exceptional colleagues who have contributed to our success”, says Heikki Ylipekkala.

Simultaneously, the Digital Processes business area will be integrated into the Business Insight business area. As a result, starting from 15 June 2023, Enento Group will operate with two distinct business areas: Business Insight and Consumer Insight.

“We firmly believe that the combination of these two business areas will generate multiple synergies. We recognize substantial potential in compliance services, and through this change, we will be able to foster even closer collaboration with our Nordic business information offering”, says Jeanette Jäger.

