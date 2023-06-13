Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 23

English Danish

Company announcement no. 37

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 23, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,232,000 136,814,930 05. June 2023 06. June 2023 14,000 105.96 1,483,440 07. June 2023 13,000 107.20 1,393,600 08. June 2023 10,000 107.81 1,078,100 09. June 2023 15,000 104.45 1,566,750 Total week 23 52,000 5,521,890 Total accumulated 1,284,000 142,336,820

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,457.102 treasury shares, equal to 1.21 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



