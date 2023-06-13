Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 23

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 37
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 23, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		1,232,000 136,814,930
05. June 2023   
06. June 202314,000105.961,483,440
07. June 202313,000107.201,393,600
08. June 202310,000107.811,078,100
09. June 202315,000104.451,566,750
Total week 2352,000 5,521,890
Total accumulated 1,284,000 142,336,820

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,457.102 treasury shares, equal to 1.21 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

