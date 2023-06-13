Hypercoagulability Treatment Market Size to Surpass US$ 1146.32 Million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global hypercoagulability treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 634.11 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 1146.32 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for hypercoagulability treatment indicates that the revenue share is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Hypercoagulability is when blood has an increased proclivity to clot, increasing the risk of major medical problems such as deep vein thrombosis, stroke, or pulmonary embolism.

Key Takeaways:

The Anticoagulant medications, such as heparin, warfarin, dabigatran, apixaban, rivaroxaban, and edoxaban, are contributing to the market revenue growth.

The rising prevalence of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism drives market demand.

Deep vein thrombosis has an incidence rate of 80 instances per 100,000 persons, with a frequency of 1 case per 1000 people, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Hypercoagulability Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 634.11 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1146.32 million CAGR 6.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug , Route of Administration and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Hypercoagulability Treatment Market:

In July 2022, The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) established the Council for Emerging Researchers in Thrombosis (CERT). CERT will serve as a forum for early career doctors and researchers working in thrombosis and thrombophilia to promote and carry out research and scientific activities on behalf of thrombosis patients.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for hypercoagulability treatment includes:

Novartis AG

Teleflex Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global hypercoagulability treatment market revenue is driven by the increased awareness of the hazards associated with hypercoagulability, as well as the significance of early diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) and other innovative medicines, which are more convenient and have fewer side effects than older ones, also drive market revenue growth.

However, due to the high expenses, the hypercoagulability treatment market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

The global hypercoagulability treatment market is segmented into heparin, warfarin, direct thrombin inhibitor, and others, based on the drug.

The global hypercoagulability treatment market is segmented into oral and injectable, based on the route of administration.

Segmentation By Drug

Based on the drugs, the heparin segment dominates the global hypercoagulability treatment market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to its safety and efficacy. Heparin is often used to treat hypercoagulability diseases such as deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, which are medical emergencies that must be treated immediately. This leads to the wide usage of heparin in hospitals, contributing to the segment's revenue growth.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global hypercoagulability treatment market. The market for hypercoagulability therapy in North America is being pushed by technical advances in developing newer, more effective anticoagulant medicines. Furthermore, the favorable payment policy for hypercoagulability therapy in North America has increased patient access to these medicines.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive market research on the global hypercoagulability treatment market. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

