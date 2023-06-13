New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 13J and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954128613HDKK1%01.01.2034RF
DK000954144313HEUR3%01.01.2029RF
DK000954241713HEUR1%01.01.2025IT
DK000954276313JDKK1%01.01.2034RF
DK000954284713GDKK1%01.04.2029RF
DK000954365413HDKK1%01.04.2025IT


ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954373832HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01.01.2027RF
DK000954381132HDKKCibor3 + 0.10%01.10.2025RF
DK000954403332HDKKCita3 + interest rate spread (callable)01.10.2025IT
DK000954411632HEUREuribor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2026RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

