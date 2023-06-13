English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13G, 13H, 13J and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009541286 13H DKK 1% 01.01.2034 RF DK0009541443 13H EUR 3% 01.01.2029 RF DK0009542417 13H EUR 1% 01.01.2025 IT DK0009542763 13J DKK 1% 01.01.2034 RF DK0009542847 13G DKK 1% 01.04.2029 RF DK0009543654 13H DKK 1% 01.04.2025 IT





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009543738 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01.01.2027 RF DK0009543811 32H DKK Cibor3 + 0.10% 01.10.2025 RF DK0009544033 32H DKK Cita3 + interest rate spread (callable) 01.10.2025 IT DK0009544116 32H EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2026 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment