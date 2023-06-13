[Latest News] Ethylene Market to Worth $245,005 Mn by 2027 | With a 5.6% CAGR

Pune, India, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethylene market size is expected to reach USD 245,005 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growing utilization of plastics such as LDPE and HDPE coupled with technological advancement will bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Ethylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2023-2027.” The market size stood at USD 166,520 million in 2019.

Ethylene is a hydrocarbon compound with the chemical formula C2H4. It is a colorless, flammable gas with a sweet odor. Ethylene is one of the simplest unsaturated hydrocarbons and is widely used in industry.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Ethylene Market Report:

Reliance Industries Limited (Mumbai, India)

China Petroleum & Chemical (Beijing, China)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (Texas, United States)

Shell International (The Hague, Netherlands)

SABIC (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

BOREALIS AG (Vienna, Austria)

BRASKEM SA (São Paulo, Brazil)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (Texas, United States)

INEOS GROUP AG (London, UK)

Other Key Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Forecast CAGR 5.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 245,005 million Market Size in 2019 USD 166,520 million Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 100 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Ethylene Market Growth Drivers Rising Economic Development to Support Growth in Asia Pacific Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

Geographic Segment Analyzed in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Driver :

Inflated Demand for Packaging Results to Aid Market Growth

The growing knowledge of safe packaged products among consumers will have an excellent impact on the global market. The heavy demand for plastic packaging results for multitudinous operations similar to e-commerce, healthcare products, convenience products, and transportation will further incite the development of the market. The growing demand for high-quality food with proper packaging results can promote the growth of the market. The surging operation of plastic in the automotive and construction diligence for the product of wiring, bus corridor, pipes, and others will goad openings for the market. also, the rising operation in husbandry, medical, and other sectors will drive market growth.

Halt on Trade Conditioning to Boost Market Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus epidemic has oppressively affected chemical assiduity, performing in a halt in trade conditioning and operations. The disintegrated force chain has latterly reduced the demand among diligence. nevertheless, the exaggerated demand for PE in packaging operations can stabilize the market amid covid- 19. The growing mindfulness towards health and hygiene among consumers can enable speedy expansion of the market during the epidemic. also, the adding need for packaged food products will latterly boost the product of polyethylene, which, in turn, will ameliorate the prospects of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Economic Development to Support Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global market during the cast period owing to the growing demand for PE from the plastic and chemical assiduity in developing countries similar to China, India, and Japan. The adding profitable development has led to a bettered life for consumers, therefore fueling the demand for quality-grounded plastic for diurnal use. The surging middle-class population coupled with adding construction conditioning will enable speedy expansion of the market in the region. Plastic assiduity in China has endured immense growth during the cast period owing to the demand for new casing units and vehicles.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ethylene Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Ethylene Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Value/Volume) High Density Polyethylene Low Density Polyethylene Ethylene Oxide Ethyl Benzene Others By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Ethylene Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Value/Volume) High Density Polyethylene Low Density Polyethylene Ethylene Oxide Ethyl Benzene Others By Country (Value/Volume) U.S. By Application (Value/Volume) High Density Polyethylene Low Density Polyethylene Ethylene Oxide Ethyl Benzene Others Canada By Application (Value/Volume) High Density Polyethylene Low Density Polyethylene Ethylene Oxide Ethyl Benzene Others



TOC Continued...!

Key Development :

October 2018: LyondellBasell and Sasol announced a definitive agreement into forming a joint venture that will gain LyondellBasell 50% of Sasol’s 1.5 MM ton ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton low and linear low-density PE plants, and associated infrastructure with a total consideration of US$2 Billion.

