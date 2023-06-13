3D Printing Materials Market to Hit USD 3.78 Billion by 2026 | With 12.1% CAGR

Pune, India, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled “ 3D Printing Materials Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast by 2026”, the global market for 3D printing materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period and reach USD 3.78 billion by 2026. The report highlights the aerospace industry as a major growth driver for this market.

3D printing materials are commonly used in this industry to build design prototypes through processes such as material jetting and SLA. Additionally, organizations like NASA and the Air Force use surrogate parts developed through 3D printing as placeholders, replicating components that are later installed during final assembly. Given the high demand for additive technology and its materials in the aerospace industry, this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Launch of Advanced Products to Intensify Market Competition

The primary strategy among players in the 3D printing materials market is the rapid development and launch of advanced additive solutions and materials. In addition to this, companies are also collaborating with each other to expand their innovation capabilities and strengthen their position in the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2026 Forecast CAGR 12.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 3.78 Billion Market Size in 2018 USD 1.53 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 120 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Types

By End Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Materials Market Impact Factor Advancements in Additive Manufacturing Technologies to Benefit the Market Leading Players Such as BASF and Arkema to Ramp up Investment in Innovation

Segmentation

The 3D printing materials market can be segmented based on material type, form, technology, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on material type, the market can be categorized into plastics, metals, ceramics, and others. Based on form, the market can be segmented into filament, powder, and liquid. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and others. Based on application, the market can be segmented into prototyping, tooling, and functional parts. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into aerospace and defence, automotive, healthcare, architecture and construction, and others.

Market Drivers

Rising Applicability of 3D Printing in Healthcare to Stoke Market Growth

The expanding use of 3D printing in the healthcare sector is expected to drive growth in the 3D printing materials market in the coming years. Recent advancements using this technology in healthcare demonstrate its vast potential. For instance, in 2019, TU Wien, a renowned Austrian university, developed a unique bio-ink that uses 3D printing materials to embed cells in a 3D matrix, enabling controlled investigation of cell behavior and tissue growth.

In January 2020, researchers at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine located the structural proteins in swine ovaries, which could pave the way for the creation of artificial ovaries in humans using 3D printing materials and processes. The technology thus holds promising prospects for the healthcare industry, enabling it to reach new frontiers of medical research.

Regional Analysis

Strong Funding for Industrial R&D to Propel the Market in North America

The 3D printing materials market can be analyzed regionally across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is anticipated to dominate the 3D printing materials market share during the forecast period in terms of revenue and size. In 2018, the region’s market size was at USD 0.58 billion owing to the surging demand for 3D printing in the aerospace, defence, and medical industries.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the region's strong focus on research and development activities, particularly in the healthcare industry, and the presence of established automotive manufacturers.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the increasing manufacturing activities in countries such as China, Japan, and India, and the rising demand for 3D printing technology in various industries including aerospace, and automotive.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness growth in the market due to increasing government initiatives to promote the adoption of 3D printing technology and the rising demand for 3D printing materials in various industries.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global 3D Printing Materials Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Plastics Metals Ceramics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Automotive Aerospace & Defense Industrial Medical Consumer Products Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World



