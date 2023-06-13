Global Nanodiamonds Industry Research Report 2023: Megatrends, Applications, Benefits, Drivers, Technology Challenges, Competing Materials, Market Demand

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanodiamonds 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanodiamonds (NDs) are diamond phase carbon nanomaterials that were initially used for their strong abrasive properties and as lubricant additives for industrial applications. Now they are impacting a broad range of markets including batteries, supercapacitors, skincare, biomedicine, coatings and plastics.

Main types of commercial NDs produced are categorized as high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) nanodiamonds, CVD diamond and detonation nanodiamonds (DND). Extremely small amounts of nanodiamond additives can modify a variety of thermal and mechanical properties in various parent materials.

Report contents include:

Types of nanodiamonds and properties.

Production methods by producer.

Applications, benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of nanodiamonds, technology challenges, competing materials, market demand.

Competitive landscape.

Markets for nanodiamonds including lubricants electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings polishing materials biomedicine composites thermoplastics skincare energy storage

Nanodiamonds pricing.

Global consumption of nanodiamonds to 2033, by market (tons).

In-depth company profiles of 30 nanodiamonds producers and product developers, including types produced, products, target markets, production capabilities, contact details.

Main current applications of Nanodiamonds in terms of volume demand are:

Fine polishing abrasives.

Coatings additives (galvanic and electroless).

Lubricant additives (oils and grease).

Reinforcing polymer fillers.

Other applications that will gain commercial prominence include skincare, biomedicine (e.g. drug delivery and biosensors) and batteries.

Properties include:

Diamond core: highest hardness (167 Gpa) and wear resistance

Highest thermal conductivity (2300 W/mK)

High electrical resistivity(10¹³ (0.567143r) cm)

Low thermal expansion (1.010-6 K-1)

Wide band gap (5.47 eV {300 K})

High refractive index (2.417)

Low specific gravity (3.52)

Chemical/radiation resistance

Biocompatibility

Large surface area (250- 450 m/g)

High & controllable chemical activity of the surface.

Environmentally friendly (green additives).

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adamas Nanotechnologies, Inc.

Art Beam Co., Ltd

AR Brown

Beijing Grish Hitech Co., Ltd.

Bikanta, Inc.

Carbodeon Ltd. Oy

Cymaris Labs

Daicel Corporation

Dynalene

eOx International BV

FND Biotech, Inc.

Henan Union Abrasives Corp.

Henan Yuxing Micro-Diamond Co., Ltd.

Heyuan Zhonglian Nanotechnology Co. Ltd

John Crane, Inc.

L.M. van Moppes and Sons SA

JSC SINTA

Microdiamant AG

NDB

NanoCarbon Research Institute Co., Ltd./New Metals and Chemicals Corporation, Ltd.

NanoDiamond Products Limited (Hyperion)

Neomond Ltd.

NVision Imaging Technologies GmbH

OoYoo Ltd.

PlasmaChem GmbH

Quantum Particles

Ray-Techniques Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric

Tianjin Chanyu Superhard Sci-Tech Co., Ltd.

Tong Li Tech

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 PROPERTIES OF NANODIAMONDS

2.1 Types

2.1.1 Commercial nanodiamonds

2.1.2 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)

2.2 Production methods-advantages and disadvantages

3 APPLICATIONS

4 MARKETS FOR NANODIAMONDS

4.1 LUBRICANTS

4.1.1 Nanolubricants

4.1.1.1 Products

4.1.2 Market for nanodiamonds in lubricants

4.1.3 Applications, key benefits, trends, market drivers and competing materials

4.1.4 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in lubricants (tons)

4.2 ELECTRONIC POLISHING MATERIALS

4.2.1 Market for nanodiamonds in electronic polishing materials

4.2.2 Applications, key benefits, trends, market drivers and competing materials

4.2.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in polishing additives, 2017-2033 (tons)

4.3 ELECTROPLATING AND ANTI-WEAR/FRICTION COATINGS

4.3.1 Market for nanodiamonds in electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings

4.3.2 Applications, key benefits, trends, market drivers and competing materials

4.3.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings, 2017-2033 (tons)

4.4 COMPOSITES

4.4.1 Market for nanodiamonds in composites

4.4.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts

4.4.2.1 Market overview

4.4.3 Applications, key benefits, trends, market drivers and competing materials

4.4.3.1 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in composites, 2017-2033 (tons)

4.4.4 Metal-matrix composites

4.4.4.1 Market overview

4.4.4.2 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in metal-matrix composites, 2017-2033 (tons)

4.5 SKINCARE

4.5.1 Market for nanodiamonds in skincare

4.5.2 Applications, key benefits, trends, market drivers and competing materials

4.5.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in skincare, 2017-2033 (tons)

4.6 ENERGY STORAGE

4.6.1 BATTERIES

4.6.1.1 Market for nanodiamonds in batteries

4.6.1.2 Applications, key benefits, trends, market drivers and competing materials

4.6.1.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in batteries, 2020-2033 (tons)

4.6.2 SUPERCAPACITORS

4.6.2.1 Market for nanodiamonds in supercapacitors

4.6.2.2 Applications, key benefits, trends, market drivers and competing materials

4.6.2.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in supercapacitors, 2017-2033 (tons)

4.7 DRUG DELIVERY

4.7.1 Market for nanodiamonds in drug delivery

4.7.2 Applications, key benefits, trends, market drivers and competing materials

5 PRICING OF NANODIAMONDS

6 NANODIAMOND PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (30 company profiles)

7 EX-PRODUCERS

8 REFERENCES

