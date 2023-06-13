UK Industrial Robotics Industry to Grow at a CAGR 35.9% from 2022 to 2027

Chicago, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report UK Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Traditional, Collaborative Robots), Component, Payload, Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, UK Industrial Robotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 35.9% from 2022 to 2027.

Strong manufacturing industry expected to push demand for industrial robots

According to the CIA, the UK is the third-largest economy in Europe. Its manufacturing industry accounts for ~10% of its economic output and is expected to drive the demand for industrial robots. Companies are adopting robots to prepare for pandemics and recession-like situations, which caused a labor shortage.

In Q1 2020, the number of industrial robots industry sold for delivery in the UK increased to 1,064, the highest rise since Q2 of 2012 (1,077), according to a study conducted by the British Automation & Robot Association (BARA). Of these, 980 were six-axis type robots, and 75% were for material handling applications.

The automotive sector has typically been a strong buyer of robot automation, accounting for 58% (620 robots) of sales in Q1 2020. According to BARA, the shortage of integrators is the main challenge in the industrial robotics market. As per the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the number of industrial robots installed in the UK rose by 2,205 (8%) during 2020 to reach a total of around 23,000 (6% more than in 2019), but the country was still outside the global top 20 in terms of robot density (the number of robots installed per 10,000 industrial workers).

The demand for traditional industrial robots is expected to be high in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. The traditional industrial robots market in the UK is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, thus driving the industrial robotics market size.

Top Key Market Players in Industrial Robotics companies

FANUC Corporation (FANUC (Japan)),

ABB (Switzerland),

Yaskawa Electric (Yaskawa (Japan)),

KUKA (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan),

DENSO (Japan),

Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan),among others

