Global Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry Report 2023: Market Data Segmentations, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Rates for 83 Instrument Categories, 2022-2027

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2023 Global Assessment Report: The Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes market sizing for 2022, forecasts through 2027, and features detailed market data segmentations, competitive landscape analysis, and growth rates for 83 instrument categories.
This report provides detailed data on every major life science and analytical instrument technology in the industry, enabling you and your staff to make accurate evaluations and informed decisions.
Numerous vendors, distributors and investors will reference this report over the coming years as the most comprehensive and accurate source of information on the instrument industry and specific technology markets.
An index of leading life science and analytical instrument suppliers has been compiled and included in this report, allowing you to find out the true strength of competitors. Information on the companies profiled includes annual corporate and instrument sales, business descriptions, growth strategies, a brief history, and key financial ratios. Also included are lab counts by region and industry.
Each instrument or technique has its own chapter, covering:
- An overview of the technology and its sub-product categories
- Analysis of key market dynamics
- Market segmentation by product type (including initial systems, aftermarket components & consumables, and service revenues)
- Estimated global unit shipments (new and used)
- Market demand by industry and function
- Market demand and growth by application sector
- Market demand by country, region, and growth by region
- Vendor market share and sub-product market participation
- Recent market and business developments (new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, etc.)
The following is a detailed list of instruments/techniques covered in this report:
Chromatography
- Analytical HPLC
- Preparative HPLC
- Clinical HPLC (HbA1c)
- Gas Chromatography
- Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography
- Ion Chromatography
- Flash Chromatography
- Thin Layer Chromatography
- Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
Life Science Instrumentation
- DNA Sequencing
- PCR
- Microarrays
- Electrophoresis
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- SPR and Label-Free Detection
- Flow Cytometry
- High Content Analysis/Cell Imaging
- Electrophysiology
- Automated Synthesizers
- In Vivo Animal Imaging
- Cell Counters
Mass Spectrometry
- Quadrupole LC/MS
- GC-MS
- FT-MS and Ion Trap LC/MS
- Time of Flight LC/MS
- MADLI-TOF
- Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry
- Portable and In-Field Mass Spectrometry
- Ion Mobility Spectrometry
Molecular Spectroscopy
- UV-Vis
- Ellipsometry
- Density, Refractometry, & Polarimetry
- Color Measurement
- Fluorescence & Luminescence
- Near Infrared
- Infrared
- Raman
- NMR
- CFA & Discrete Analyzers
Atomic Spectroscopy
- Atomic Absorption
- Arc/Spark OES
- ICP - OES
- ICP-MS
- XRD
- XRF
- Elemental Analyzers
- TOC and Other Sum Parameters
Surface Science
- Electron Microscopy
- Confocal and Advanced Microscopy
- Optical Microscopy
- Scanning Probe Microscopy
- Surface Analyzers
Materials Characterization
- Calorimetry
- Particle Characterization
- Petroleum Analyzers
- Physical Testing
- Thermal Analyzers
- Rheometry & Viscometry
Lab Automation & Informatics
- Microplate Readers
- Liquid Handling
- Laboratory Robotics
- Multiplex & HT/Single-Plex ELISA
- LIMS, ELN, SDMS
- Bioinformatics & Cheminformatics
Sample Preparation Techniques
- Extraction Techniques
- Lab Centrifuges
- Microwave Assisted Chemistry
- Concentrators and Evaporators
- Nucleic Acid Preparation
- Cell Separation
- Sonicators
- Shakers & Stirrers
Lab Equipment
- Electrochemistry
- Laboratory Balances
- Dissolution Testing
- Transfection
- Fume Hoods
- Biological Safety Cabinets
- Lab Incubators
- Fermentors/Bioreactors
- Water Purification
- Gas Generators
- Lab Washers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgv2mn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.