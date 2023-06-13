Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Size [2023-2030] | EPP Foam Industry Share, Trends and Forecast Report by 2030

Pune, India, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled " Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Size, Growth, Trends and Report Forecast, 2023-2030”, The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in various end-use industries, such as automotive, packaging, and consumer goods. The automotive industry is the largest end-use industry for EPP foam, accounting for around 50% of the total demand. EPP foam is used in various automotive components, such as bumpers, door panels, and headrests, to improve safety and reduce weight.

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam is a highly versatile, lightweight, and durable foam material that is used in a wide range of applications, including packaging, automotive components, sports equipment, and consumer goods. EPP foam is made by expanding polypropylene beads with steam, creating a lightweight and resilient foam material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes.

List of Companies Profiled in the Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Report:

SP Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

DS Smith plc

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Knauf Industries

Clark Foam Products Corporation

Paracoat Products Ltd

Others Key Players

Market Dynamics:

The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is driven by a combination of factors, including the growing demand for lightweight and durable materials, increasing concerns about environmental sustainability, and advancements in manufacturing technologies. One of the key drivers of the market is the need for lightweight materials, which is particularly important in industries such as automotive and transportation, where reducing weight can lead to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Another important factor driving the EPP foam market is the increasing preference for eco-friendly products. EPP foam is a recyclable material that can be reused several times, making it an attractive choice for industries looking to reduce their environmental footprint. In addition, the manufacturing processes for EPP foam have improved significantly in recent years, leading to increased production efficiency and reduced costs.

Despite these positive factors, there are also challenges facing the Expanded Polypropylene foam market. For example, the high initial investment required to set up an EPP foam manufacturing plant can be a barrier to entry for new players in the market. In addition, the price of raw materials used in the production of Expanded Polypropylene foam can fluctuate based on various factors, which can impact the profitability of manufacturers and the overall market growth.

Segmentation:

The global EPP foam market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By Type

Low Density

High Density

Porous PP

By Application

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

By Application

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The segmentation of the market provides a comprehensive view of the market dynamics, enabling companies to identify specific opportunities and tailor their strategies accordingly.

Regional Analysis:

The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market can be analyzed based on various regions around the world. Here is a regional analysis of the EPP foam market:

The North American market is expected to grow at a steady rate, driven by the increasing demand from the automotive industries. The United States is the largest market for expanded polypropylene foam in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe EPP foam market is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by the increasing demand from the packaging industries. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the largest markets for EPP foam in the region. The demand for EPP foam is also expected to grow in the construction and sports & leisure industries in Europe.

Asia-Pacific industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace, driven by the increasing demand from emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea. China is the largest market for EPP foam in the region, followed by Japan and South Korea. The demand for expanded polypropylene foam is also expected to grow in the automotive, packaging, and construction industries in the region.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by the increasing demand from the packaging and construction industries. South Africa is the largest market for EPP foam in the region, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Latin America expanded polypropylene foam market is expected to grow at a steady pace, driven by the increasing demand from the automotive and packaging industries. Brazil is the largest market for EPP foam in the region, followed by Mexico and Argentina.

Overall, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for EPP foam in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from emerging economies. However, the North American and European markets are also expected to witness steady growth, driven by the demand from the automotive and packaging industries.

