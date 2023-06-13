Geosynthetics Market Size to Surpass USD 45.25 Bn by 2026 | With 6.6 % CAGR

Pune, India, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, the geosynthetics market trends was valued at USD 27.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The usage of sustainable building materials is on the rise and this trend is expected to benefit the global geosynthetics market. Geosynthetics offer a practical solution to reduce the usage of natural materials like aggregates and sand, which in turn simplifies construction activities. By using geosynthetics in a typical cross-section, the depth of the aggregate layer can be reduced, resulting in less mining required for the construction of roads.

Geosynthetics are synthetic materials used in civil engineering and construction projects to improve soil stability, reinforce structures, and provide environmental protection. These materials are commonly made from polymers such as polypropylene, polyester, and polyethylene, and can be classified into various categories such as geotextiles, geomembranes, geogrids, and geocells. Geosynthetics are widely used in applications such as road construction, erosion control, landfills, mining, and agriculture, among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2026 Forecast CAGR 6.6% 2026 Value Projection USD 45.25 Billion Market Size in 2018 USD 27.16 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Geosynthetics Market Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand from Mining Sector to Propel Growth

Geosynthetic materials are now commonly used for creating waste barriers to manage mining by-products. Throughout the mining process, including waste disposal and containment, a large amount of solid waste, such as waste rocks and tailings, is generated. Geomembrane liners are extensively used for lining solutions in this sector, including tailings impoundments, heap leaching, and evaporation ponds.

Many organizations are providing various geomembrane solutions to the mining industry, which accounts for around 40% of the global production of geomembranes. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the geosynthetics market in the years to come. However, the market growth may be hindered by the tendency of geogrids to get damaged when exposed to UV light and low temperatures.

Segmentation:

Geotextile Segment to Lead Backed by Their Possession of Various Advantages

The geosynthetics market is categorized into various product types, including geocomposites, geotextiles, geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs), geonets, geogrids, geofoams, geomembranes, and geocells. Among these, the geotextile segment accounted for 30.47% of the geosynthetics market share in 2018. The increasing usage of geotextiles in construction applications, such as drainage structures, landfills, harbors, roads, and railroads, to improve soil stabilization has contributed to this growth. Additionally, various governments around the world are investing significant amounts of money, which is expected to further boost the growth of this segment.

Moreover, they are conducting awareness programs regarding the functional advantages of these products unlike the conventional materials. A few of the benefits consist of superior load bearing capacity, high tensile strength permeability, and flexibility. Hence, it is upsurging the penetration of such products in agriculture, pavement repair, drainage, road construction, and soil erosion. They are mainly made up of polypropylene, polyethylene, or polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These further aid in preventing erosion by stabilizing soil.

Major Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Owing to Rapid Industrialization

The geosynthetics market is divided into five regions: Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America held the largest share of the market revenue in 2018, amounting to USD 10.27 billion, and is expected to maintain its dominant position. The growth in this region is primarily due to the high demand for metals such as gold, bauxite, zinc, silver, and copper, which has led to the expansion of the mining sector in the US.

Furthermore, the construction, automobile, and electronic industries in North America have a growing demand for various metals, which has attracted the attention of many companies to expand their mineral exploration projects. The ongoing infrastructure projects and rapid industrialization are also expected to drive the growth of the geosynthetics market in this region in the coming years.

Europe is expected to maintain its position as the second-largest market after North America. The growth in this region is driven by the increasing demand for residential buildings. Furthermore, the high number of awareness campaigns promoting the construction of environmentally-friendly infrastructure is expected to aid in the growth of the market in this region. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing disposable income of the population, as well as the rising number of infrastructure development and renovation projects in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

The geosynthetics market comprises of various enterprises, including big, small, and medium-sized companies. These businesses are primarily focused on improving their operations by supplying their products to various end-use industries. Here are some of the recent industry developments:

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Collaboration, Partnership, and Joint Venture

Geosynthetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Product Geotextiles By Material Synthetic Polypropylene Polyester Polyethylene Natural Jute Coir By Product Woven Nonwoven Knitted By Application Road Construction Erosion Control Pavement Repair Drainage Railroad Agriculture Others Geogrids By Material HDPE Polypropylene Polyester By Product Uniaxial Biaxial Multiaxial By Application Road Construction Railroad Soil Reinforcement Others Geomembranes By Material HDPE LDPE Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) PVC Others By Technology Calendering Extrusion Others By Application Water Management Waste Management Tunnels & Civil Construction Mining Others Geonets By Material Polyethylene HDPE MDPE By Application Road Construction Drainage Railroad Others Geocells By Material Polypropylene HDPE Others By Application Load Support Water Retention Channel & Slope Protection Others Geofoams By Product Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) By Application Road & Highway Construction Building & Infrastructure Airport Runways & Taxiways Others Geosynthetic Clay Liners (GCLs) By Application Containment & Wastewater Treatment Landfill Roadways & Civil Construction Others Geocomposites By Application Water & Wastewater Management Road & Highway Landfill & Mining Soil Reinforcement Others

Geosynthetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

